DANVILLE — The first-round PIAA playoff woes for the Danville girls’ lacrosse team continued on Tuesday.
The Ironmen fell to District 3 powerhouse Hershey 9-7 at Ironmen Stadium to finish the season at 16-5.
Danville controlled the opening five minutes of the game by winning draws, and taking advantage of turnovers by the Trojans.
However, they were unable to solve sophomore goalie Olivia Fox, and the Trojans’ stingy defense. Hershey's defense shut down the cutters which took away scoring opportunities for the Ironmen.
“I think it was an exceptional defense, and I think we had a really good game plan to counter it, but they play a really stingy zone defense and that is where they experience is and they are a fast team,” Danville coach Carlene Klena said. “I think we were right there with them, and if that wasn’t the best defense we faced this year, they were right up there.”
Freshman attack Gracie Kitka tied the game at two on a nice give-and-go at the 14:33 mark of the first half.
Kayla Baylor then gave Danville a 3-2 lead with 11:15 left before halftime.
Hershey would then reel off the final three goals of the half, including two in 31 seconds to take a 5-3 lead before a goal with a less than minute left in the opening left sent them to the locker room, leading 6-3.
“I don’t think we were timing our cuts correctly,” Klena added. “I think the girls did a really good job in executing the game plan for the time that we had to prepare. We let up on the game plan at times, and they capitalized because they are a great team that has one loss.”
Kitka, a freshman, scored just 57 seconds into the second half to cut the lead to 6-4 before Hershey scored the next three goals to take a 9-4 lead.
Junior midfielder Lucy Pickle cut the lead to 9-5 with just under six minutes left in regulation. Just after that, Pickle and junior attack Jera Strony had great scoring chances to cut the lead further but Fox came up with two big saves.
“They play a pretty tight defense, but we had some open looks when we worked together, but we just came up short,” Pickle said. “We wanted to stick with our game plan that we had coming into the game, and I think we stuck to it pretty well.”
Strony’s scored the final two goals of the game with 1:39 left and 23 seconds left to cut the lead to 9-7.
“I think we had good speed in the midfield, and it was more a matter of that they saw that we were in and out of our defensive sets and how to capitalize on them,” Klena said of Hershey’s team speed. “We forced some turnovers, but we had Gracie (Kitka) hit the goalies stick and Jera hit her feet and there were two early shots in the first half that both hit the goalie. That’s the difference.”
Klena also noted that the goal differential in the PIAA games is getting closer over the years.
“If you look at the scores for our first-round state playoff games, the first year we played Great Valley and we got completely annihilated and this score, this is amazing, this is where you want to be,” she added. “I think the team overall has the makings of being even better next year, but the big hole is going to be replacing senior Kaitlyn Gabel in goal.”
Hershey (20-1) advances to face Mount Saint Joseph's in Saturday's quartefinals.
PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
at Iromen Stadium
HERSEY 9, DANVILLE 7
Hershey;6;3;— 9
Danville;3;4;— 7
First half
H-Avery Weaber (unassisted), 19:57; D-Lucy Pickle (Addison Reidle), 17:16; H-Hanna Russell (unassisted),16:00; D-Gracie Kitka (unassisted), 14:33; D-Kara Baylor (unassisted), 11:15; H-Abby Hand (unassisted), 9:34; H-Weaber (unassisted), 9:03; H-Russell (unassisted), 6:23; H-Emily Beitzel (Russell), 49.8.
Second half
D-Kitka (unassisted), 24:06; H-Russell (unassisted), 18:43; H-Meghan McDonald (unassisted), 13:56; H-Beitzel (unassisted), 8:49; D-Pickle (unassisted), 5:49; D-Jera Strony (unassisted), 1:39; D-Strony (unassisted), 23.5.
Shots: Danville, 15-14.