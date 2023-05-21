Attention anglers and want-to-be anglers. Two very important dates are fast approaching. Those dates are May 28 and July 4. What is so special about these dates? That is a great question, and the answer is on May 28 and July 4, anyone may fish in Pennsylvania without first obtaining a fishing license.
While these dates should be important to non-anglers wishing to try their luck at fishing, I feel they should be just as important, if not more so, to current anglers. Think about it. Do you have a friend or family member who was once an active angler, but for one reason or another, drifted away from the sport? If so, here is a perfect chance to put a fishing rod back into their hands and get them back into the fold. What could be better than an opportunity to gain a new fishing partner?
Has a busy work schedule, move, or other factor taken you away from a pastime you once loved? Here is a golden opportunity to get re-acquainted with angling.
Has a child, spouse, or friend suggested you wet a line? Here is the perfect chance to make a fine memory afield.
Concerned about the cost of equipment? Did you know many local public libraries offer fishing gear for a loan? It’s true. For information on this or similar programs, contact the PA Fish and Boat Commission for programs in your area. Why, my guess is a simple call to a friend or two could also go a long way towards fishing equipment that could be borrowed or purchased at a low cost. A visit online to fishandboat.com can put you in touch with several programs designed for those with little or no fishing experience, suitable for the entire family.
Is fishing for everyone? I suppose not, but for many, it can be a relaxing way to spend time outdoors enjoying nature. At times it can be exciting, and that excitement could be just what your kids need. After all, it was tugs and hugs that kept me and many of my friends from venturing down the wrong path to drugs and other poor choices when we were young and vulnerable to all the world makes available.
Be sure to mark down May 28 and July 4 on your calendar as days to learn more about the art of angling. If you are a current angler, invite out a friend. I plan to.
After all, who doesn’t enjoy a day along the water, casting a line, while watching the sky for eagles and waterfowl as well as scanning the bank for turtles, frogs and newts? It is nature in its purest form just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed by all.
All season dates, creel limits and size restrictions will apply. Because of this, I would suggest picking up a copy or viewing online the 2023 PA Fishing Summary. If you have further questions contact the PA Fish and Boat Commission. I am sure they would be happy to hear from you and more than willing to point you in the right direction. Good luck and hereís wishing you tight lines as you discover the joy of angling.