SUNBURY — Connor Fitzgerald doubled in a pair of runs and recorded a one-pitch save as Shikellamy edged Lewisburg, 7-5, in the teams’ Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball opener Saturday.
The Braves (1-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) led 3-0 after two innings, then answered Lewisburg’s four-run third with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Drew Balestrini, Blaise Wiest and Davis Marshall (triple) had an RBI apiece in the win.
Lewisburg (0-1 overall and HAC-I) got a three-run home run from Max Mitchell, as well as two hits from both Josh Heath and Jack Landis.
Shikellamy 7, Lewisburg 5
Lewisburg 000 400 1 — 5-5-2
Shikellamy 012 400 x — 7-6-2
Owen Arndt, Jack Landis, Josh Heath and Heath. Wyatt Faust, Dominic Angelillo, Connor Fitzgerald and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Angelillo. LP: Landis. S: Fitzgerald.
Lewisburg: Heath 2-for-3, double, run; Landis 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Max Mitchell 1-for-2, home run, 3 RBIs.
Shikellamy: Duncan Weir 1-for-2, run; Balestrini 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Blaise Wiest 1-for-4, run, RBI; Fitzgerald 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Asher Hoffman 1-for-2, run; Davis Marshall 1-for-3, triple, RBI.
n Upper Dauphin 12,
Millersburg 4
ELIZABETHVILLE — Tyler Cleveland struck out eight batters over five innings, and Upper Dauphin scored multiple runs in all but two frames of its Tri-Valley League win.
The Trojans (2-1 overall, 1-0 TVL) trailed 3-0 before scoring four times in the home second. Nathan Wise and Dawson Klinger each drove in a pair of runs in the win.
Chase Grassmyer had two RBIs for Millersburg (0-3 overall and TVL).
Upper Dauphin 12, Millersburg 4
Millersburg 210 001 0 — 4-5-1
Upper Dauphin 040 242 x — 12-11-3