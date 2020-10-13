The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Since their only loss to Lewisburg in the second game of the season, the Selinsgrove boys soccer team has allowed just one goal in its last eight games.
Meanwhile, Monday night’s opponent at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field – Danville — entered the contest with just one win in 10 games.
So of course, the teams were scoreless at the half.
Nick Ritter scored three second-half goals as the two teams combined for five goals in the final 10 minutes of the second half as Selinsgrove won its ninth-straight game, 5-2, over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Ritter broke the scoreless tie with 30:45 left in the game with an unassisted goal. Owen Magee scored on a penalty kick with 20:13 left in the game to make the score 2-0.
Danville cut the lead to 2-1 on an unassisted goal by Kevin Dempsey. Selinsgrove’s Josh Pontius answered with eight minutes left in the game, before Ritter scored back-to-back goals 50 seconds apart. Matt Gilfert had the assist on the first goal, while Ryan Mangels picked up the assist on the second.
Doug Houser scored on a penalty kick for the Ironmen (1-9-1 overall, 1-8 HAC-I) with 52 seconds left in the game.
Cole Catherman made two saves for the Seals (10-1, 8-1).
Selinsgrove 5, Danville 2
Second half
Sel-Nick Ritter (unassisted), 30:45; Sel-Owen Magee (penalty kick), 20:13; D-Kevin Dempsey (unassisted), 9:13; Sel-Josh Pontius (unassisted), 8:00; Sel-Ritter (Matt Gilfert), 7:22; Sel-Ritter (Ryan Mangels), 6:30; D-Doug Houser (penalty kick), :52.
Shots: Sel, 17-7. Corners: Sel, 3-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman); Danville 10 (Evan Haas).
n Lewisburg 9, Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Ben Liscum scored three times, while Anthony Bhangdia and Stephen Tiffin each scored twice as the Green Dragons remained undefeated with a road night win.
Alan Daniel also scored for Lewisburg (12-0 overall, 10-0 HAC-I). The other Lewisburg goal came via an own goal in the first half.
Cy Probst had 10 saves for the Wildcats (2-9-1, 2-6-1).
Lewisburg 9, Central Mountain 0
First half
Lew-Alan Daniel (James Koconis), 38:15; Lew-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 34:13; Lew-Liscum (Lucas Jordan), 28:34; Lew-own goal, 27:56; Lew-Liscum (Nick Passaniti), 11:30; Lew-Liscum (Bhangdia), 8:15; Lew-Bhangdia (Liscum), :24.
Second half
Lew-Stephen Tiffin (Passaniti), 18:42; Lew-Tiffin (Liscum).
Shots: Lew, 18-1. Corners: Lew, 9-0. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns); Central Mountain 10 (Cy Probst).
n Benton 4, Northumberland Christian 3
BENTON — The Tigers scored three second-half goals to rally for the nonleague win over the Warriors.
Northumberland Christian (12-3-2) scored three goals after Benton took a 1-0. Henry McElrory scored two of the goals, and assisted on the other.
Clay Nickles tied the game for Benton (3-5) with goals two minutes apart early in the second half, before Coleman Haymen scored the game-winner with 10:00 left in the game.
Benton 4, Northumberland Christian 3
First half
B-James Dilossi (Clay Nickles) 34:00; NC-Henry McElroy (David King) 33:00; NC-Daniel Hayner (McElroy) 25:00; NC-McElroy (Hayner) 17:00.
Second half
B-Nickles 33:00; B-Nickles (penalty) 31:00; B-Coleman Haymen (Orien Pursel) 10:00.
Shots: NC 10-8; Corners: NC 10-5; Saves: NC 4 (Justin Ross), Benton 7 (Josh Fisher).
n East Juniata 2, Susquenita 1
COCOLAMUS — Cade Brubaker and Jake Brackbill each scored as the Tigers held off the Blackhawks in TVL action.
Brubaker goal was assisted by Jayden Martin, while Aden Fronk picked up the assist on Brackbill’s goal for East Juniata (7-3-1 overall, 6-3-1 TVL).
Theron Marsh scored for the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-4).