ALTOONA — Mason Rebuck made the time to scout his opponent for Saturday’s 215-pound championship match at the PIAA Class 3A Northwest Regional, and it turned out to be time well spent.
The Shikellamy senior countered an anticipated move from Erie McDowell’s Troy Petterson, turning the District 10’s blast double-leg shot into a pin for the Valley’s lone regional title.
“Watching a previous match, (Petterson) took two or three blast-doubles,” Rebuck said. “So I just waited for that and sprawled him out and cradled him up.”
It worked like a charm, as Rebuck decked Petterson at the first-period horn with a cross-face cradle that has served him well.
“He was strong. I had to find a different way to take him over,” said Rebuck. “I looked up and there were only eight seconds left, so I didn’t have much time. I tried to take my knee and take it back and that worked.”
Now 25-9 on the season, Rebuck has pinned all of his postseason opponents, including a 36-second fall over Brenden Gion of Hickory and 3-minute fall over Giovanni Tarentella from Central Mountain in Saturday’s semifinals.
Rebuck will be joined at the state wrestling tournament in Hershey in two weeks by three of his teammates: Alex Reed, the runner-up at 114 pounds; Isaac McGregor, who placed third at 133; and Conner Wetzel, third at 160. Also qualifying was Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats, the runner-up at 189.
Finishing just short of a state berth was Rebuck’s brother, Brody. He lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Rocco Serafini from Central Mountain in the third-place bout at 189.
The Braves finished third in the team standings with 125 points, behind champion Central Mountain (145.5) and runner-up State College (140). Selinsgrove was fifth with 102.5 points.
The first Valley finalist, Reed lost to McDowell senior Logan Sallott by technical fall (17-1) in 4:53.
Teats ran into a familiar opponent with a familiar result. Jersey Shore’s Hadyn Packer was a winner by fall for the second week in a row in 54 seconds.
Shikellamy’s CJ Keener placed fifth at 145. Selinsgrove had six wrestlers who medaled but did not advance: Landyn Lukens (sixth at 127); Trent Turner (sixth at 139); Garrett Paradis (fifth at 152); Ethan Miller (sixth at 160); Steven Miller (fifth at 215); and Jack Peters (sixth at 285).
Champions crowned Saturday included Braiden Weaver of Altoona (107), Cael Nasdeo from Williamsport (121), Hayden Cunningham of State College (127), Luke Simcox from Central Mountain (133), Pierson Manville of State College (139), Asher Cunningham of State College (145), Luke Sipes of Altoona (152), Caleb Butterfield of McDowell (160), Carter Weaverling from State College (172) and Nick Pavelechko of State College (285).