Five locals honored in Class 4A

Two Selinsgrove Seals and a Shikellamy Brave highlight the first team selections announced Sunday for the Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A all-state team.
Inside linebackers Ryan Aument of Selinsgrove, and Duncan Weir of Shikellamy along with outside linebacker Brandon Hile of Selinsgrove picked up first-team awards.
Lewisburg’s Owen Ordonez and Selinsgrove’s Teague Hoover were second-team honorees.
Aument averaged 10.4 tackles per game for the Seals, including 12 tackles for loss.
Weir made 118 tackles in eight games for Shikellamy this season with 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery. Weir played everywhere for the injury-ravaged team, starting games at middle linebacker, Wildcat quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive guard.
Hile was the lone player on the Pa. Football News list not honored by the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association last week.
Hile kicked off his season with two blocked punts in a victory over Milton. Hile was third on the Seals with 71 tackles, and led Selinsgrove with five sacks this season. Surprisingly all five of Hile’s sacks came in a two-week stretch. He a three sacks in the Oct. 9 win over Shikellamy, followed by two sacks in a victory over Central Mountain a week later.
Hoover led Selinsgrove in tackles from his safety position. He finished the season with 90 tackles and two interceptions.
Ordonez blossomed in his junior year, leading Lewisburg in tackles with 85 and sacks with 7.5.