STATE COLLEGE — Five players will represent Penn State at the upcoming NFL scouting combine, which begins on Feb. 21 at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.
Cam Brown (linebacker), Yetur Gross-Matos (defensive end), KJ Hamler (wide receiver), John Reid (defensive back) and Robert Windsor (defensive tackle) will participate in the six-day event.
Brown recorded 72 tackles to go with two sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior. Reid tallied 37 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups during his senior year. Windsor capped his senior season with 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.
Gross-Matos and Hamler opted to forgo their remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.
Gross-Matos, a junior, led Penn State's defense with 9.5 sacks. He added 40 tackles and seven quarterback hurries. Hamler paced Penn State's receivers with 904 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore. Hamler recorded another 126 punt return yards and 513 kickoff return yards last season.