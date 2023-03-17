Five Nittany Lions are just one win away from earning the title of national champion.
Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet claimed victories on Friday during the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to keep the Nittany Lions in first in the team race with 116.5 points.
Bravo-Young, Starocci and Brooks each are seeking their third national crown.
Today’s action begins at 11 a.m. with the medal round. Championship matches start at 7 p.m.
Former Central Cambria two-time PIAA champion Max Murin will represent Iowa in the consolation finals after he secured a 3-1 decision in sudden victory against Minnesota’s Michael Blockhus in Session 4. Murin earned All-American honors for the second time in his collegiate career.
Penn State’s five finalists claimed All-American honors. Teammates Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness and Max Dean also achieved All-American status to give Penn State eight All-Americans this season.
Bravo-Young, a Tucson, Arizona, native, drew Arizona State’s Michael McGee in the semis at 133 pounds. Bravo-Young and McGee needed sudden victory to determine a winner. A takedown in the extra period netted Bravo-Young a 6-4 decision. The win was the 100th of Bravo-Young’s career. He will face No. 3 Vito Arujau of Cornell in the final. A win against Arujau would make Bravo-Young a three-time national champion.
Bartlett faced Andrew Alirez of Northern Colorado in the semifinal at 141 pounds. Alirez handed Bartlett his first loss at the NCAA Championships with a 6-2 decision with 1:06 in riding time. Bartlett will wrestle South Dakota’s Jacob Cardenas in the consolation semifinals later this afternoon. Bartlett won a 3-2 decision against Clay Carlson on Thursday.
At 149 pounds, Van Ness, a freshman, dropped an 8-3 decision to No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis of Princeton, a three-time national champion. Van Ness has compiled a 3-1 record during the first two days of competition, earning a pin against Maryland’s Ethen Miller in his championship-tournament opener on Thursday. He’ll draw Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson in the consolation semifinals.
Haines, the 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, faced Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the semis in a rematch of the Big Ten Championships’ final at 157 pounds. The freshman accumulated two takedowns and an escape point to claim a 5-3 decision against Robb. Haines is the third Nittany Lion freshman to wrestle for a national championship. Haines will match up against No. 1 Austin O’Connor of North Carolina.
Starocci moved to 4-0 during nationals after his championship round-clinching 6-0 decision with 2:30 in riding time against Cornell’s Chris Foca at 174 pounds. Starocci extended his win streak to 51 matches, second in the nation only to Bravo-Young. Starocci will contend for his third national crown against a similar foe in Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola. Starocci defeated Labriola in the finals at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship to improve his record to 3-0 against the Cornhusker.
Brooks, a two-time national champion at 184 pounds, advanced to the championship round with a 6-3 decision against Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State. Brooks accrued 1:49 in riding time to advance to his third national championship match and will face No. 1 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in the final.
At 285 pounds, Greg Kerkvliet secured Penn State’s final championship-match berth with a 4-2 decision with 1:27 in riding time against Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force. Friday afternoon, Hendrickson became Air Force’s first-ever All-American since 2003.
Dean went 2-1 on Friday and will challenge for seventh place this afternoon when he faces Cornell’s Jacob Cardenas.
Penn State went 7-0 during Friday’s opening session.
Bravo-Young advanced to the semifinals after nabbing a 4-1 decision with 1:39 in riding time against Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao. Both wrestlers last met in the Big Ten Championships, where Bravo-Young won his third conference crown at the weight class. Bravo-Young’s quarterfinal win garnered All-American accolades for the fifth time in his career.
Bartlett reached the semifinals at 141 pounds after a takedown with one second remaining in the second sudden victory period of his match against Pitt’s Cole Matthews. The 3-1 decision netted first-time All-American honors for Bartlett. Pitt coaches challenged the last-second takedown before it was ultimately upheld.
For the second straight day, Van Ness turned a significant deficit into a victory. The redshirt freshman trailed Nebraska’s Graham Rooks in the second period of their quarterfinal match before scoring seven consecutive points to earn a 10-7 decision with 1:06 in riding time. He became an All-American with the win.
Haines pinned (6:11) Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian in the third period after falling behind 6-0 early in the first period. Haines accumulated three takedowns and two escape points as he and Andonian entered the final period of their quarterfinal with the score tied at eight. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year secured All-American laurels with the win.
Starocci earned his second win this month against Bailee O’Reilly of Minnesota. Starocci earned a 5-2 decision against the Golden Gopher to claim All-American honors for the third time in his collegiate career.
Brooks recorded a takedown and an escape point to claim a 4-1 decision against Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero. The victory made Brooks an All-American for the fourth time.
Kerkvliet advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 decision with 2:20 in riding time against Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger.