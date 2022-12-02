When the entire starting lineup is returning and your squad features several quality reserves as well, it’s mighty, mighty difficult to dial back the expectations and get players totally plugged in.
Yet that’s what Jeremiah Bennett is diligently trying to do with his Northumberland Christian boys’ basketball program, particularly since his Warriors (21-6 in ’21-22) claimed their fifth straight Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament title, finished third in the District 4 Class A playoffs and qualified for states.
Little wonder Bennett’s charges are more than a bit amped up as opening day awaits.
Norry Christian opened Friday with a Mount Calvary side that returns plenty following a third-place finish in the District 3-A tournament and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
So, Bennett’s Warriors will find out quickly where they stand.
Yet if experience matters, returning senior starters such as Henry McElroy, Josh King, Cole Knauss and Luke Snyder hope to influence the opening-night encounter and steer a result back to Northumberland County. Sophomore Conner Bennett is the final returning piece of the starting lineup.
Should Norry Christian choose to go bigger, 6-6 junior Alec Phillips and 6-4 freshman Ethan Bennett will hop off the bench and charge into the fray. Junior Sam Garvin and senior Daniel Hayner – the remarkably quick Hayner returned to hoops after sitting out his junior campaign.
Yet …
“We’re going to try to be humble and grounded,” Jeremiah Bennett said. “We’re going to take everything one game at a time. … Yet to win in districts and a state game would be two of our main goals.”
Hence, Norry Christian’s decision to add some oomph and prepare for postseason play by scheduling the likes of Mount Calvary, Lancaster Country Day, Midd-West, Hughesville, South Williamsport, Southern Columbia and Bloomsburg. Bennett’s Warriors fell to Lancaster Country Day in their state opener.
Bennett’s Warriors also had to scramble back to squeeze past Columbia County Christian to claim their fifth straight ACAA postseason crown. As a result, Bennett believes CCC is Norry’s biggest roadblock in the ACAA East.
Norry Christian, which bested Lourdes Regional in the D4 third-place game to earn its spot in the 32-team state playoff field for the first time since the 2018 campaign, also fared well last weekend during a three-way scrimmage against neighboring programs from Shikellamy and Danville.
And with St. John Neumann elevated to Class 2A, the well-tested Warriors could mine district gold. That’s why, following a terrific soccer season, they were eager to get in the gym and begin the grind.
“It’s nice having experience,” Bennett admitted. “You need confidence and experience to win a district championship. These guys have bought in; there hasn’t been much goofing off.”
While experience may be a plus at Norry Christian, new Meadowbrook Christian skipper Collin Erb was greeted by just one returning starter — senior guard/forward Jacob Reed — when he convened his first practice session. Sophomore guard/forward Levi Erb, Collin Erb’s younger brother, also has some game experience.
Another player Collin Erb wants to see much more of is 6-1 junior Nick Bennage.
“The buy-in at practice has been great,” Collin Erb said. “We just need to get better every day and our understanding of the game needs to improve. We just need guys to grow up fast.”
Since the Lions don’t have a great deal of size either, upping the tempo by increasing defensive pressure may be a regular tactic since Erb genuinely believes he can go eight or nine deep. It is a work in progress.
“We’re a very young team and we’re still trying to figure things out,” Collin Erb said. “We’re just focusing on being the best we can. We’re going to work hard and let the chips fall where they might.”
Juniata Christian (5-15) has some experience scattered about its nine-man roster, but Joe Tusing’s Lions do not have a great deal of size. In fact, 6-1 senior guard/forward Owen Yorks is the only player taller than 5-11.