Five Valley wrestlers competing this weekend in the District 4 Class 2A tournament stood on the Giant Center podium last year at the PIAA championships.
Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner, a senior 132-pounder is making his final run toward a shot at state gold, starting Friday night at Williamsport High School, where the top six place-winners from each weight class will return the next week for the Northeast Regional.
Wagner has qualified for the state tournament every year, but earned his first medal last season finishing fifth.
The other Valley wrestlers in the field who earned medals in Hershey a year ago, all underclassmen, are juniors Mason Barvitskie (132) of Southern Columbia, and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) of Mifflinburg, both fifth-place finishers; junior Cade Wirnsberger (138) of Meadowbrook Christian Academy, sixth; and junior Conner Heckman (132) of Midd-West.
In addition, Southern Columbia senior Kole Biscoe (138) was a state runner-up as a freshman at 113, and is a two-time state qualifier.
Wagner was impressive in the South Sectional final Saturday night, getting a 10-0 major decision over longtime nemesis Mason Leshock, a Line Mountain senior, in a battle of 100-match winners.
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said: “He wrestled a good match against a quality opponent, and they will probably see each other again in the postseason.’’
Wagner, 28-2, sits on the bottom of the bracket, and will open with the winner of a first-round bout between Loyalsock sophomore Braden Vincenzes (23-5) and Towanda freshman Sawyer Robinson (14-16).
Meanwhile, Leshock (26-7) is on the opposite side of the bracket from Wagner, two wins from a likely meeting with returning state fifth-place finisher Conner Harer, 30-0, of Montgomery. Harer was fifth at 138 pounds last year.
Leshock opens with Warrior Run freshman Colby LeBarron (31-13).
Wirnsberger (32-2) lost for the second time this season in last week’s Central sectional final to Warrior Run freshman Cameron Milheim. That loss cost the Lion a first-round bye this week. Instead, he will open with Sugar Valley Rural Charter junior Isaiah Conoway (15-15). Milheim gets the bye, and faces the winner of sophomore Hudson Ward (27-11) of Canton and Shamokin freshman Chase Pensyl (20-10.)
Ulrich (24-2) gets a bye, and then meets the winner of Josh Nittenger, of Athens, a 25-14 sophomore and Benton junior Andrew Wolfe (22-13).
Barvitskie who earned his spot atop the bracket with a South sectional final win over Heckman, will meet the winner of Canton sophomore Ryland Sakers (8-16) and Montoursville highly-touted freshman Blaize Vogel, 25-12.
Heckman will wrestle South Williamsport sophomore Sam Persun (23-12) for the right to take on Troy senior Seth Seymour (24-8) in the quarterfinals.
Also earning first-round byes were Lewisburg junior Jace Gessner (106), 26-4; Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble (113), 26-5; Midd-West freshman standout Matthew Smith (120), 27-8; Southern Columbia senior Brady Feese (126), 20-13; Milheim, 33-7; Biscoe, 21-5; Danville sophomore Weston Whapham (152), 15-5; Lewisburg freshman Chase Wenrich (152), 26-7; Mifflinburg senior Troy Bingaman (160), 29-5; Southern Columbia sophomore Garrett Garcia (172), 29-3; Southern Columbia freshman Jude Bremigen (189), 13-5; Danville senior Connor Jones (189), 17-9; and Mount Carmel senior Damon Backes (215).
In addition to the wrestlers battling for berths in the regional tournament, Midd-West coach Dale Franquet will be honored for his action in a battle of his own during the previous off-season.
Franquet will be honored for his efforts as a correctional officer during a vicious attack by a prisoner at the federal prison in Allenwood. The Middleburg resident and former Lewisburg High wrestler used his wrestling skills to overcome the prisoner, but not before he was stabbed in the jugular and the eyes. The latter left him with no sight in the left eye.
The award was sponsored, and will be awarded by Williamsport jeweler Rich Mahonsky, who in 1972 became Williamsport High’s first state champion.
The award will be given along with the annual District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame presentation.
The class of 2022 inductees are:
n Zain Retherford, who won three NCAA championships at Penn State and high school state titles at Line Mountain and Benton, along with medals in numerous international competitions. He was a two-time winner of the Hodge Trophy given to the most outstanding college wrestler.
n Jim Snyder, a Line Mountain wrestler who served for 24 years as the Lewisburg High School head coach, where he compiled 300 career dual meet wins.
n Kirk Stehman, a two-time state champion for Shamokin and wrestled at North Carolina State where he was a multi-time national qualifier. He has been the Cheltenham High wrestling coach since 2010 and previously coached at schools in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. He coached heavyweight wrestler Dennis Scott, who was the city of Baltimore’s first state champion, in 1999.
n Jason Guffey won state championships for Warrior Run in 2005 and 2006 and compiled a record of 108-12 for the Defenders. He was named a high school All American in 2006 and went on to wrestle at Bloomsburg University. He is an assistant coach at Milton High.
n Nathaniel Brown won two state titles for Lewisburg High, where he compiled a record of 147-13. He qualified for two NCAA championship tournaments at Lehigh University, where he had finishes of second and seventh. He finished his college career at 93-25.
n Garrett Wesneski, a two-time state medalist at Canton, where he compiled a record of 125-37, won a NCAA Division III national championship for Lycoming College after transferring from the University of Maryland. He is an assistant coach for the Warriors.