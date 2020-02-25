The Daily Item
Four Southern Columbia wrestlers and one from Milton found themselves on the top of their brackets for this weekend’s Northeast Regional Class 2A Tournament, where the top four place-winners will qualify for the state championships in Hershey.
Leading the way for the Tigers is returning state champion Gaige Garcia, one of three unbeatens in the field at Williamsport Area High School. Garcia, a senior headed to the University of Michigan to wrestle and play football, is already a three-time PIAA medalist, finished fifth as a freshman and third as a sophomore.
The other Southern No. 1 seeds are returning state silver medalist Kole Biscoe — a sophomore 120-pounder (39-4) — and returning fourth-place finishers 160-pounder Gavin Garcia (21-1), and senior Lear Quinton (34-7) at 285.
The fifth Valley wrestler to earn a top seed after winning the District 4 title at 132 is Milton junior Kyler Crawford (32-8), who will try to earn his first state tournament berth.
The Garcias and Crawford both have similar lineage as Mike Garcia won three state championships for Mount Carmel and Kyler’s father, Bob, won four of them for Milton.
Gaige takes a 42-0 record into the regional, joining a pair of juniors, Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley (145) and Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett (182) as unbeatens. Both are 33-0. Higley, who beat Avery Bassett of Midd-West for the District 4 title, is seeking his third trip to the state tournament. He was sixth as a freshman and didn’t place last year. Bennett qualified as a freshman but did not place.
One of the more interesting weight classes this weekend should be at 106, where, if the seeds hold true, fans will see two outstanding freshman square off in the finals in a rubber match.
Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger, son of Bucknell University head coach Dan, is the No. 2 seed with a 30-2 record while No. 1 is Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe, who is 42-1. That one loss was to Wirnsberger a month ago, and one of Wirnsberger’s losses was to Pepe in early January.
The tournament, with five wrestlers from District 4 and three from District 2, will get under way with the quarterfinal round at 6 p.m. Friday. Action resumes at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with championship finals at 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Selinsgrove and Shikellamy will be well represented in the Northwest Region Class 3A tournament Friday and Saturday at Altoona High School.
Returning state champion Nate Schon, of Selinsgrove, leads a contingent of 14 Seals and Braves to battle for the three available berths in the PIAA tournament.
Schon (32-0) is the lone top seed and is one of three unbeaten wrestlers in the tournament. The others are Ed Scott, the District 4/9 champion at 152, 35-0, and District 10 champion Thomas Pollard, 31-0, of Meadville.
Selinsgrove junior Coy Bastian (32-2) at 160, and Shikellamy senior Cade Balestrini (30-3) at 145j are the only Valley wrestlers to get No. 2 seeds. The top two seeds get byes into the quarterfinals.
The rest of the regional qualifiers are, from Selinsgrove, sophomore Donovan Goundie, 113; sophomore Aiden Gaugler, 120; freshman Sylvan Martin, 132; freshman Garrett Paradis, 138; senior Dean Hollenbach, 170; freshman Steven Miller, 182; junior Ryan Aument, 195; and senior Trey Baney, 285; and from Shikellamy, sophomore Caleb Yoder, 126; sophomore Coltyn Sempko, 152; and junior Adam Young, 220.
The tournament consists of the top four place-winners from District 6, the top five from the combined District 4/9, the top three from District 10 and the top two from District 8.
Preliminaries begin at 5 p.m. Friday followed by quarterfinals. Saturday’s action starts at 10 a.m. and the championship and consolation finals will be wrestled simultaneously at 6.