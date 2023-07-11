The Daily Item
Five local Little League all-star teams — three baseball and two softball — have advanced out of District 13 play and begin the next tournaments in the coming days.
All five teams represent a different local league: Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Snyder County all have teams that advanced.
Danville’s Junior Softball team opens play in the state tournament today. The other four teams — Selinsgrove’s 8-10 baseball team, Snyder County’s 8-10 softball team, the Mifflinburg Major baseball team and Lewisburg’s junior baseball team — are all set for Section 3 tournament play.
Because there were only two teams in District 13 and no other teams in Section 3, Danville’s Junior softball team advanced to the state tournament, which begins today at Berwick. The District 13 champions meet Plymouth at 3 p.m. today at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick.
Other teams in the field include Cochranton/Jamestown/Saegertown, Montoursville, West Suburban, Kingston/Forty Fort and Downingtown West.
The double-elimination tournament begins today and runs through Saturday.
Also, today, in a three-team double-elimination Section 3 tournament in 8-10 softball, Snyder County meets Jersey Shore, the District 12 champion. That game is set for 5:30 p.m. The winner meets District 15 champion, Troy. All games will be played at Northeast Bradford Little League in Rome.
In 8-10 baseball, two teams have already qualified. Selinsgrove will meet Wellsboro in the 8 p.m. game to kick off the tournament on July 17 in Athens. The District 12 and 24 representatives are scheduled to meet in the opener at 5:30 p.m. the same day. That tournament runs from July 17-21.
Only two teams are playing in the Section 3 Junior baseball tournament. Lewisburg will head to Montoursville for the first game at 2 p.m. Saturday with the teams’ repeating the matchup on Sunday. If a third game is needed, it will be played Monday, also in Montoursville.
Mifflinburg will kick off play in the Major baseball bracket — the teams that can advance all the way to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport — on July 18. The District 13 champion will meet the District 15 representative — either Athens or Troy — at a time to be determined. The games will be played at a District 12 site, so likely around Williamsport.
That four-team double-elimination tournament is scheduled from July 18-22.