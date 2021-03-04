WILLIAMSPORT — With the number of state qualifiers limited to district champions, there were fewer opportunities for District 4 swimmers to qualify for the state meet Wednesday.
Five Valley boys swimmers won District 4 titles to qualify for the state meet, scheduled for March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.
Danville’s 200 medley relay was seeded second heading into the district meet, but Kaleb Hause, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause and Holden Dent posted a 1:45.31 for the top spot.
So that upset in the opening race against top-seeded Bloomsburg clinched state berths for all four Ironmen.
“We wanted it and pushed ourselves, and we got rewarded for it,” Kaleb Hause said. “It really helps to have a team that wants to push themselves. We have that this year.”
Each swimmer in the relay posted a personal-best time in his leg, allowing Danville to win by more than four seconds.
“It helps,” Kaleb Hause said. “We all came into this meet ready to go. It definitely showed in that relay.”
Kaleb Hause also qualified as an individual by winning the 200 individual medley.
The only other Valley state qualifier was Mifflinburg’s Sean Witmer, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.37, topping Bloomsburg’s Colten Bennett by 0.15 seconds.
As a team, Danville finished as the district runner-up with 245 points, 23 better than the third-place Panthers. Central Columbia cruised to the title with 338 points.
Both Hause brothers competed in the 200 individual medley, and they took the top two spots. Kaleb Hause posted a 1:56.69 for first place, and Ryan Hause was just behind him with a 2:00.98. Bloomsburg’s Bennett finished third with a 2:05.42.
“All day I was thankful we had the day to swim,” Ryan Hause said. “That 200 IM, I was really impressed with myself. That’s what I’ve been training for. It’s a lot of fun to practice with Kaleb. Obviously, I want to beat him, but I’m happy how he did.”
Ryan Hause will be able to lean on his brother as both prepare for states at Cumberland Valley.
“I’m going to be as careful as I can be,” Ryan Hause said. “I don’t want to lose it like we did last year.”
Lewisburg (153 points) placed fifth as a team. Milton (102), Mount Carmel (92), Shikellamy (80) and Mifflinburg (77) placed seventh through 10. Shamokin scored 16 points to place 15th.
The girls District 4 swim meet is scheduled for tonight.
Kaleb Hause just missed qualifying for states in another event, finishing as the runner-up in the 100 backstroke.
Mount Carmel’s Mason Fantini was the runner-up in two events, the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle. The only other Valley runner-up was Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez, who was second in the 200 freestyle.
DISTRICT 4 SWIMMING BOYS
Team standings
1. Central Columbia, 338; 2. Danville, 245; 3. Bloomsburg, 222; 4. Athens, 177; 5. Lewisburg, 153;6.Towanda, 117; 7. Milton, 102; 8. Mount Carmel, 92; 9. Shikellamy, 80; 10. Mifflinburg, 77; 11. Jersey Shore, 70; 12. Hughesville, 66; 13. Montoursville, 27; 14. Wellsboro, 26; 15. Shamokin, 16.
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Kaleb Hause, Nick DelGotto, Ryan Hause, Holden Dent). 200 free: 1. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 1:48.31; 2. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 1:51.10; 3. Samuel Deluca.
200 IM: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 1:56.69; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:00.98; 3. Colten Bennett (BLOOM), 2:05.42.
50 free: 1. Brady Madden (CC), 22.54; 2. Mason Fantini (MC), 23.44; 3. Bryce Rafel (CC), 24.41.
100 fly: 1. Bryant LaCroix (BLOOM), 54.52; 2 Nick Kishbaugh (CC), 52.54; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 54.52.
100 free: 1. Brady Madden (CC), 49.16; 2. Mason Fantini (MC), 51.81; 3. Trevor Reichner (SHIK), 52.44.
500 free: 1. Nick Kishbaugh (CC), 5:04.38; 2. Andrew Sponenberg (CC), 5:04.81; 3. Mason Ordonez (LEW), 5:08.89.
200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Nick Kisbaugh, Bryce Rafel, Andrew Sponenberg, Brady Madden), 1:33.62.
100 back: 1. Bryant LaCroix (BLOOM), 50.43; 2. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 53.59; 3. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 59.71.
100 breast: 1. Sean Witmer (MIFF), 1:01.37; 2. Colten Bennett (BLOOM), 1:01.52; 3. Ethan Robertson (MC), 1:06.71.
400 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Andrew Sponenberg, Bryce Rafel, Brady Madden, Nick Kisbaugh), 3:25.01.