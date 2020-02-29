ALTOONA — Five Valley wrestlers will be in action in this today's semifinal round of the Class 3A Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament where the top three in each weight class advance to the State Tournament, next weekend in Hershey.
Selinsgrove's Coy Bastian (160 pounds), Ryan Aument (195) and Nate Schon (220), and Shikellamy's Cade Balestrini (145) and Adam Young (220) all went undefeated Friday to reach the semifinals
Balestrini was the first to advance, after a pin in 3:19 fall Caden Farr from McDowell in the quarterfinals. Balestrini took a big lead before ending the match early.
“I did what I wanted to do — go out and get my offense going and score, then keep the pressure on,” Balestrini said. “After the third takedown, he was done and I went for the pin.”
Bastian racked up six takedowns in the first two periods of his quarterfinal, and won by 14-4 major decision over Mifflin County sophomore Trey Shoemaker.
Bastian started on bottom at the beginning of the third period. The lanky Shoemaker rode Bastian for the majority of the period before he could escape.
"I’ve put the work in and I’m ready to go,” Bastian said.
Aument was a bit of a surprise semifinalist. Aument, seeded 10th, wrestled in the round of 16 and pinned McDowell's Jack Sroka. He then faced the No. 2 seed, Tyler Price of State College, in the quarterfinals.
Price had his way with Aument until the waning seconds of the first period.
“There were 15 seconds left, I was on bottom and off the whistle I switched him and pinned him with three seconds left,” Aument said. “I’m going to the semis!”
Nate Schon picked up where he left off last weekend with a 58 second fall over Hayden Crum from Mifflin County. Looking to defend his 220-pound regional championship from a year ago, Schon was dominant.
“I’m done letting the kid up and wrestle them,” Schon said. “They’re not getting up.”
Young got a pin in the first period, and then won by 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals
“I used an over-under, swept the arm down and squeezed him for the takedown,” Young said. “He’s a tough opponent. I’ve been wrestling him for years and he keeps getting better.”
Earlier in the evening, Caleb Yoder from Shikellamy and Steven Young from Selinsgrove won in the round of 16 before falling in the quaterfinals. They will be in action in the consolation rounds along with, Coltyn Sempko of Shikellamy, and Selinsgrove's Leo Martinez, Donovan Goundie, Aiden Gaugler, Sylvan Martin, Garrett Paradis, Dean Hollenbach and Trey Blaney, all of whom lost in the round of 16.
PIAA CLASS 3A
NORTHWESTERN REGIONAL
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Mifflin County 52; 2. Bellefonte 46; 3. Cathedral Prep 43.5; 4. Williamsport 39.5; 5. DuBois 39; 6. Central Mountain 36; 7. State College 32.5; 8. Meadville 30; 9. McDowell 23; 10. Selinsgrove 22; 11. Altoona 20.5; 12. St. Marys 20; (t)13. Clearfield 14; (t)13. Shikellamy 14; 15. Allderdice 11.
ROUND OF 16
106: William Terwilliger (Meadville) F Matt Mars (Carrick), 3:34; Logan Sallot (McDowell) TF Gage Sonnie (DuBois), 16-1 4:10; Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) TF Casey Smith (Juniata), 15-0 5:24; Jacob Goldber (Allderdice) TF Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 18-3 5:49; Hayden Cunningham (State College) F Jacob Umstead (Cranberry), 0:33; Gino Serafini (Central Mountain) F Evan Davis (Clearfield), 2:26
113: Josh Letko (Warren) F Khalil Collins (Obama), 1:28; Philip Stark (Cathedral Prep) MD Derrick Bender (Clearfield), 13-3; Colin Smilnak (Hollidaysburg) DEC Brendan Orr (DuBois), 3-0; Dylan Mayer (Allderdice) TF Donovan Goundie (Selinsgrove), 15-0 6:00; Aidan O'shea (Bellefonte) F Luke Seagraves (Williamsport), 2:19; Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) DEC Austin Shoup (Cranberry), 6-0
120: Westin Chess (Meadville) DEC Carter Stanley (Cranberry), 5-3 SV; Jamale Crockett (Cathedral Prep) DEC Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove), 2-1; Cameron Sweigart (Juniata) TF Raymont Durham (Westinghouse), 15-0 3:49; Derek Burk (Mifflin County) MD Isaac Dellaquilla (St. Marys), 12-3; Eric Weaver (State College) MD Kam Stevenson (DuBois), 10-0;
126: Nate Digello (McDowell) F Jermaine Williams (Brashear), 1:39; Ryan Madigan (Warren) DEC Ben Skarbek (Punxsy), 8-2; Damion Finnegan (Altoona) MD Lucas Laktash (Bradford), 9-1; Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy) DEC Jelani Alston (Obama), 9-6; Riley Harris (Williamsport) F Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain), 3:51; Carter Weaverling (State College) DEC Nolan Barr (Clearfield), 8-3
132: Brady Smith (Punxsy) F Duane Cooper (Westinghouse), 1:18; Brett Thompson (Bradford) MD Zack Moore (Greater Johnstown), 9-0; Lane Dellaquilla (St. Marys) DEC Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep), 9-4; Troy Jacobson (Allderdice) FOR Sylvan Martin (Selinsgrove), 0-0; Owen Woolcott (State College) F Aidan Northup (Erie), 1:51; Alex Coppolo (Bellefonte) DEC Logan Carrick (McDowell), 6-1
138: Ben Tirpak (Cathedral Prep) DEC Kasir Malcolm (Greater Johnstown), 9-8 SV; Clayton Leidy (State College) FOR Ahmed Al-luhaibi (Erie); Gregory Tettis (St. Marys) DEC Devontey Cunningham (Carrick), 8-2; Hayden Butterfield (McDowell) F Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove), 2:55; Chandler Ho (DuBois) TF Zach Miller (Central Mountain), 19-4 4:32; Luke Freeland (Clearfield) F Khalil Schaeffer (Obama), 2:52
145: Lane Porter (Central Mountain) DEC Tylor Herzing (St. Marys), 10-8 SV; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Nicholas Burkey (Hollidaysburg), 2:13;Austin Mitchell (DuBois) DEF Steve Schramm (Carrick), 5-0 1:51; Ethan Kauffman (Mifflin County) DEC Karson Kline (Clearfield), 7-0; Alex Anderson (Warren) MD Kyle Martin (State College), 15-6Caden Farr (McDowell) TF Nate Lucas (Allderdice), 17-1 4:06
152: Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg) DEC Kyle Swick (Warren), 7-2; Damien Galentine (Central Mountain) F Jacob Onorato (McDowell), 2:00; Owen Mahon (Williamsport) MD Josh Morris (Allderdice), 16-7; Anson Wagner (Mifflin County) DEC Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 6-0; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) F Adam Zerbee (Altoona), 1:27; Johnny Wittman (St. Marys) F Caiden Krun (Carrick), 1:08
160: Nick Crisp (St. Marys) DEC Joey Arnold (Warren), 5-1; Gauge Gulvas (DuBois) TF Winstin Heagy (Meadville), 15-0 3:47; Kaden Falls (Central Mountain) DEC Seth Finnigan (Carrick), 8-5; Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep) MD Eben Wry (Cranberry), 12-2; Campbell Walls (Hollidaysburg) MD Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 16-4; Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County) F James Lewis (Perry), 0:33
170: Noah Bielak (McDowell) F Ravis Bobby (St. Marys), 5:13; Caleb Porter (Central Mountain) F Zack Zinger (Warren), 4:58; Sean Conley (Carrick) DEC Cale Cooklin (Williamsport), 4-0; Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) DEC Stephen Ivicic (Bellefonte), 2-0; Lance Urbas (State College) F Dean Hollenbach (Selinsgrove), 3:39; Ryan White (DuBois) F Mateo Bradbury (Westinghouse), 0:33
182: Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) DEC Troy Petterson (McDowell), 7-4; Garrett Starr (DuBois) F Brandon Daugharthy (Warren), 0:29; Bryan Allen (Obama) F Paul Risley (Central Mountain), 0:47; Griffin Buzzell (Meadville) F Brett Zattoni (Clearfield), 1:56; Colin Allmond (Altoona) F Josh Miller (Punxsy), 0:52; Brycen Hassinger (Mifflin County) F Jeff Petrick (Carrick), 0:51
195: Jacob Krepps (Mifflin County) FOR Mohammed Hattab (Brashear); Rhoan Woodrow (Meadville) F Matt Bailor (Clearfield), 1:47; Tyler Benner (Bellefonte) F Nick Knoblach (Carrick), 1:42; Jeremy Garthwaite (St. Marys) F Luke Becker (Warren), 0:45; Ryan Aument (Selinsgrove) F Jack Sroka (McDowell), 1:34
220: Hayden Crum (Mifflin County) F Jacob Hayes (Warren), 2:44; Max Barrier (Bellefonte) F Matthew Hoovler (Erie High), 3:12; Xavier Barton (Cranberry) F Renee Velasquez (Carrick), 1:09; Gage Sutliff (Central Mountain) F Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 1:04; Adam Young (Shikellamy) F Ray Boose (Altoona), 1:45; Alex Lukaschunis (St. Marys) FOR Haider Hattab (Brashear), 0-0
285: Charles Crews (Williamsport) DEC Harrison Schoen (State College), 6-1 SV; Trevor Manley (Altoona) DEC Alex Ohara (DuBois), 3-1 SV; Justin Burns (Carrick) F Dylan Mazzone (Bradford), 3:53; Blaine Davis (Mifflin County) F Trey Baney (Selinsgrove), 0:37; Dominic Sigler (Erie) DEC Cyrus Mccarl (Central Mountain Hs), 3-2; John Campbell (Cathedral Prep) DEF Corey Cottrell (Obama), 0:16.
QUATERFINALS
106: Nic Allison (Mifflin County) F William Terwilliger (Meadville), 4:22; Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) MD Logan Sallot (McDowell), 12-4; Hayden Cunningham (State College) F Jacob Goldber (Allderdice), 1:37; Jacob Vandee (Cathedral Prep) DEC Gino Serafini (Central Mountain), 9-2
113: Derek Keen (Central Mountain) F Josh Letko (Warren), 0:40; Philip Stark (Cathedral Prep) DEC Colin Smilnak (Hollidaysburg), 4-2 SV; Aidan O'Shea (Bellefonte) F Dylan Mayer (Allderdice), 0:24; Vincen Rinella (Meadville) DEC Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County), 3-1
120: Lane Aikey (Bellefonte) DEC Westin Chess (Meadville), 3-0; Jamale Crockett (Cathedral Prep) DEC Cameron Sweigart (Juniata), 2-1; Caleb Butterfield (McDowell) DEC Derek Burk (Mifflin County), 3-1 SV; Carter Weaver (Williamsport) DEC Eric Weaver (State College), 7-1;
126: Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) F Nate Digello (McDowell), 3:43; Damion Finnegan (Altoona) DEC Ryan Madigan (Warren), 10-4; Riley Harris (Williamsport) F Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 3:08; Kaeman Smith (Cathedral Prep) DEC Carter Weaverling (State College), 8-3
132: Matt Sarbo (Altoona) TF Brady Smith (Punxsy), 21-5 2:52; Lane Dellaquilla (St. Marys) DEC Brett Thompson (Bradford), 6-4; Owen Woolcott (State College) DEC Troy Jacobson (Allderdice), 9-3; Trenton Donahue (DuBois) DEC Alex Coppolo (Bellefonte), 1-0
138: Riley Bower (Williamsport) F Ben Tirpak (Cathedral Prep), 3:34; Clayton Leidy (State College) DEC Gregory Tettis (St. Marys), 7-1; Chandler Ho (DuBois) DEC Hayden Butterfield (McDowell), 3-1; Kyler Everly (Mifflin County) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 13-6
145: Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep) TF Lane Porter (Central Mountain), 19-4 4:00; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 5:25; Ethan Kauffman (Mifflin County) MD Alex Anderson (Warren), 11-3; Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy) F Caden Farr (McDowell), 3:19
152: Ed Scott (DuBois) F Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg), 0:43; Owen Mahon (Williamsport) DEC Damien Galentine (Central Mountain), 6-5; Anson Wagner (Mifflin County) DEC Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield), 4-2 SV; Marques Mcclorin (Cathedral Prep) F Johnny Wittman (St. Marys), 5:13
160: Ethan Richner (Bellefonte) F Nick Crisp (St. Marys), 4:33; Gauge Gulvas (DuBois) F Kaden Falls (Central Mountain), 3:26; Campbell Walls (Hollidaysburg) DEC Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep), 4-1; Coy Bastian (Selinsgrove) MD Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County), 14-5
170: Trey Kibe (Mifflin County) F Noah Bielak (McDowell), 0:10; Caleb Porter (Central Mountain) F Sean Conley (Carrick), 0:43; Lance Urbas (State College) TF Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield), 15-0 2:24; Trent Tidball (Meadville) F Ryan White (DuBois), 1:25
182: Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte) F Steven Miller (Selinsgrove), 0:34 Garrett Starr (DuBois) F Bryan Allen (Obama), 1:13; Griffin Buzzell (Meadville) DEC Colin Allmond (Altoona), 9-8; Derek Sunafrank (Bradford) F Brycen Hassinger (Mifflin County), 4:44
195: Garrett Eddy (Punxsy) DEC Jacob Krepps (Mifflin County), 7-6; Nikolas Miller (Central Mountain) MD Rhoan Woodrow (Meadville), 14-5; Tyler Benner (Bellefonte) DEC Jeremy Garthwaite (St. Marys), 2-1; Ryan Aument (Selinsgrove) F Tyler Price (State College), 3:57
220: Nate Schon (Selinsgrove) F Hayden Crum (Mifflin County), 0:58; Max Barrier (Bellefonte) F Xavier Barton (Cranberry), 3:34; Adam Young (Shikellamy) DEC Gage Sutliff (Central Mountain), 3-2; Dorian Crosby (Cathedral Prep) F Alex Lukaschunis (St. Marys), 1:52
285: Thomas Pollard (Meadville) DEC Charles Crews (Williamsport), 6-3; Trevor Manley (Altoona) F Justin Burns (Carrick), 2:16; Blaine Davis (Mifflin County) DEC Dominic Sigler (Erie), 4-2 TB2; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) DEC John Campbell (Cathedral Prep), 8-2.