TORONTO — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings to win his Baltimore debut, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had four hits, and the American League-leading Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Thursday.
Mountcastle went 4-for-4 and scored twice, and Hays was 4-for-5 with two RBIs as Baltimore took three of four from Toronto. The Orioles are 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season.
Baltimore extended its lead in the AL East to two games over idle Tampa Bay.
Toronto is 8-23 against the AL East and 52-27 against all other opponents.
Over the four-game series, Mountcastle went 11-for-13 with three walks, four doubles and six RBIs. He also scored five runs.
Acquired from St. Louis on Tuesday, Flaherty (8-6) allowed one run and four hits. He walked two and struck out eight.
Left-hander Danny Coulombe, and right-handers Yennier Cano and Mike Baumann each worked one inning.
Yankees 4, Astros 3
NEW YORK — Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, helping New York to a win over Houston in a rematch of last season’s American League Championship Series.
Giancarlo Stanton and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back homers in the first inning for the Yankees, who beat the Astros at home for the first time since June 26, 2022. Houston completed its four-game ALCS sweep of New York with a pair of wins in the Bronx.
Thursday’s win was the second straight for the Yankees, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays a night earlier. New York posted consecutive wins over opponents with winning records for the first time since beating the Baltimore Orioles on July 3-4.
Michael King (3-4), the third of five New York pitchers, earned the win with 12/3 innings of one-hit ball. Clay Holmes gave up a pair of singles in the ninth, but got Jose Altuve to hit into a game-ending force-out to earn his 15th save.
Rangers 5, White Sox 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Scherzer’s debut with Texas ended up being one of his favorite kind of starts. For the AL West leaders, it’s the kind of results they hope to keep getting from the three-time Cy Young Award winner.
“You’re getting kind of beat around there in the early part of the game, but you settle in and you catch a rhythm and you’re able to pitch deep into a ballgame,” Scherzer said. “That’s what I’m most happy about, I finished strong.”
Scherzer struck out out nine over six innings, settling in after throwing 37 pitches in a three-run first, and the Rangers rallied to beat Chicago to complete a three-game series sweep.
Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a 457-foot homer into the second deck of seats in left-center to tie the game at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row, his 17th of the season, a solo shot that put Texas ahead to stay.
Will Smith worked the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances after after Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman, the hard-throwing reliever acquired in a trade from Kansas City more than a month ago, worked scoreless innings.
Toussaint struck out nine and walked four in his 51/3 innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 14, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Rookies Brice Turang and Sal Frelick hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, and Milwaukee continued Mitch Keller’s second-half skid in a blowout of Pittsburgh.
The Brewers had their largest run total and most-lopsided victory of the season. They had 16 hits to match their season high.
Frelick’s homer in the sixth highlighted a night in which he also hit a two-run double and drew a pair of walks. The five RBIs surpassed his total of four in his previous 11 major league games.
Turang went 3-for-5 and scored two runs in his first game since switching his uniform number from 0 to 2. His 414-foot drive into the second deck of the right-field stands in the fifth inning extended the Brewers’ lead to 8-1.
Keller (9-8) gave up eight runs over five innings and allowed the Turang homer on a first-pitch cutter.
At the All-Star break, Keller owned a 9-4 record and 3.31 ERA. He has gone 0-4 with a 9.97 ERA in four starts since.
Frelick’s homer came off José Hernández.
Pittsburgh actually scored first before getting blown out.
Alfonso Rivas, making his Pirates debut two nights after they acquired him from San Diego, opened the game with a walk and eventually scored from third when Jack Suwinski hit into a fielder’s choice.
Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0
SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and six San Francisco pitchers combined for the shutout as the Giants edged Arizona to take three of four games in the series.
Tristan Beck (3-0) allowed two hits and struck out three in four innings, following opener Scott Alexander.
Sean Manaea, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval handled the final four innings as San Francisco finished its longest homestand of the season 7-2.
Brandon Pfaadt retired the first nine batters he faced before Wade led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season. Pfaadt (0-5) allowed just two hits while striking out seven and walking one in seven innings as the D-backs lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Cubs 5, Reds 3
CHICAGO — Jameson Taillon pitched five-plus innings for his fourth straight win, and surging Chicago held on to beat Cincinnati, knocking the Reds out of first place in the NL Central.
Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Yan Gomes drove in runs for Chicago, which won for the 13th time in 16 games and claimed the final three games of a four-game set with the Reds.
Milwaukee, a 14-1 winner over Pittsburgh, moved into first place in the division, a half-game ahead of the Reds. The Cubs, at 56-53, are 2½ games back of the Brewers.
Rookie Elly De La Cruz led off the game with a deep solo shot, and Spencer Steer’s team-leading 18th homer in the eighth was his second hit for Cincinnati.
Taillon (6-6) exited after one hitter in the sixth, and earned his fourth win in five outings. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five. The right-hander has a 2.08 ERA in his last five outings.
Three Chicago relievers followed. Adbert Alzolay got the final four outs for his 13th save.
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 9, Mets 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer is starting to look like the promising young pitcher that was at times dominant last season, and Bobby Witt Jr. is starting to make good on the expectations that many placed on him as one of baseball’s top prospects.
Together, they’re making last-place Kansas City look like a winning ballclub.
Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, and Witt joined Drew Waters in hitting homers, helping the suddenly hot Royals blow out free-falling New York to wrap up their second straight series sweep.
The last-place Royals had won just four of their first 33 series this season. But leaning on their young stars, they squeaked out three wins over Minnesota before taking three from the Mets, a club they had never swept in franchise history.
Singer (7-8), who also got off to a dismal start, allowed singles in the second, fourth and fifth and didn’t walk a batter while cruising through the New York lineup. He did not allow a run while striking out four and throwing exactly 100 pitches.
Carlos Carrasco (4-5) allowed all six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in another poor start for the Mets. The right-hander has followed up eight shutout innings in Arizona on July 6 by allowing 21 earned runs in his last four starts.
Francisco Lindor provided the Mets’ only offense with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.
Twins 5, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Michael A. Taylor and Ryan Jeffers each hit a two-run homer, and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat St. Louis.
The Twins took two of three from the Cardinals, and increased their division lead to 21/2 games over idle Cleveland. Minnesota has won just twice in its last eight games.
Sonny Gray (5-4) picked up the win, giving up two runs and five hits in seven innings.
Jhoan Duran gave up a leadoff single in the ninth to Alex Burleson, his third hit in a 3-for-4 night. Burleson scored on a ground out. After a two-out infield single, Duran struck out Taylor Motter to pick up his 19th save.