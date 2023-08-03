Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.