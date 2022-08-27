FLEETWOOD — GiGi Gonzalez lead Fleetwood in scoring with two goals leading to the upset win over the defending state champions.
The other goals for Fleetwood came from Bridgette Daczewitz and Lily Wendt.
Loren Gehret scored both of Southern's goals in the game. Goalie Quinn Johnston had seven saves.
Fleetwood 4, Southern Columbia 2
First half
F-Bridgette Daczewitz, 14:56; SC-Loren Gehret (Kennadie Reamer), 8:40; F-GiGi Gonzalez (Ava Sallee), 6:35.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Maddie Glasgow), 36:33; F-Lily Wendt (Avery Kramer), 20:34; F-Gonzalez (Penny Wentz), 4:40.
Shots: F 10-4. Corners: F 5-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 7 (Quinn Johnston); Fleetwood 2 (Julia Werner).