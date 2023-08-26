CATAWISSA — Bridgette Daczewitz and Jalina Gonzalez each scored a goal and dished out an assist in Fleetwood's victory over the defending state champions.
Southern's lone goal came in the second half when sophomore Lucy Maclay scored at the 13:00 mark. Goalie Quinn Johnston had nine saves in the loss.
Fleetwood 5, Southern Columbia 1
First half
F - Ava Sallee (Ava Goldsborough), 10:30; F - Bridgette Daczewitz (Jalina Gonzalez), 7:59; F - Sophie Toucher (Isabela Ulicne), 5:16.
Second half
F - Gonzalez (Daczewitz), 25:30; SC - Lucy Maclay (Noelle Davis), 13:00; F - Jorjanne Seaman, 6:27.
Shots: F, 14-4. Corners: F, 4-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 9 (Quinn Johnston); Fleetwood 3 (Abby Rowley).