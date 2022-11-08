FLEETWOOD— Danville senior goalie Evan Haas had mixed emotions as he walked off a soccer field for the final time in his high school career.
Haas made six saves in the first half Tuesday night to keep the Ironmen in the game early before Fleetwood broke it open in the second half to end Danville's season with a 5-0 loss in a PIAA Class 2A first-round boys soccer game at Ray Buss Field.
“It’s been a good year,” said Haas, who made 11 saves overall. “I’m sad it ended early, obviously, but it’s very nice to be able to get through districts and get to states two years in a row.”
The District 4 runner-up Ironmen (16-6) used Haas’ goalkeeping to hang with the District 3 champion Tigers (20-1-1) for the first 40 minutes.
Davin Millisock scored the only goal of the first half in the 11th minute to stake Fleetwood — ranked second in the state in Class 2A — to a 1-0 lead.
Haas and the Danville defense withstood pressure from the Fleetwood offense for the rest of the first 40 minutes. But the Danville offense, which mustered just one shot, couldn’t get through the Fleetwood defense.
Fleetwood was credited with an own goal 10 minutes into the second half and things only got worse from there for the Ironmen. A penalty kick by Owen Shoemaker midway through the second half made it 3-0 and was followed by goals from William Maurek and Nate Herb.
“It was a tough night,” said Danville coach Brian Dressler. “I think we played pretty well at times in the first half. The second goal took the wind out of our sails a little bit and the third kind of broke our back.”
Fleetwood finished with 17 shots. Tigers goalie Mitch Barr needed to make just one save to post his team’s 13th shutout of the season.
For Haas and six other Danville seniors, it was a long bus ride home to reflect not only on their final game, but all they had accomplished.
“In all it was a really good season,” Haas said. “We performed very well, we beat teams we haven’t beaten before.”