Southern Columbia wide receiver Julian Fleming is heading to Ohio State, selecting the Buckeyes over four other schools including Penn State.
The record-setting wide receiver/safety made the announcement on a video released on Twitter on Friday morning. He picked the Buckeyes over Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Clemson.
Fleming is the No. 1-ranked wide receiver prospect in the country in the 2020 class according to both Rivals.com and 24/7 sports. Both services rate him as the No. 6-overall prospect in the country and a five-star prospect.
"For a while, I thought I was going to Penn State, then for a while I thought I was going to Clemson, and then I just finally settled down and figured it out," Fleming told espn.com. "It was just the at-home feeling and their players. (Ohio State) puts their players first and all my visits there, I had countless hours with all the players, so I really got the college vibe right away."
Fleming will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at the high school to discuss his decision.
Fleming had 78 catches for 1,412 yards and 22 touchdowns last season along with four interceptions, returning three for touchdowns.