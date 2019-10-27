ALMEDIA — Getting a terrific break when a potential clearance ricocheted off Connor Erdley and rolled into the empty goal, Midd-West tacked on three more first-half goals and that sparked the Mustangs to a 5-0 conquest of Milton on Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal.
Erdley added a second goal, and Chase Strohecker, Nathan Hartman and Nick Eppley also scored as No. 3 Midd-West (17-2) earned a shot at No. 2 Loyalsock on Tuesday in the district semifinals at Balls Mills Soccer Club in Hepburnville.
Chase Roush did not need to make a save to preserve the shutout. Colton Loreman finished with five saves for the Black Panthers (13-6-1).
With the game scoreless some five minutes in, Loreman sped off his line and attempted to clear the ball. However, he saw his kick strike Erdley and roll slowly toward his empty net. Unable to recover, Midd-West led 1-0.
“That was our goal,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “Put that first one in and make them step out and play instead of staying compact.
“That forced them to play and, again, that gave us opportunities.”
Once Strohecker slotted a ball under Loreman at 15:26 and Erdley tacked on a rip from the right wing at 19:25, the score was 3-0. Milton never recovered. The Black Panthers, in fact, struggled to create anything in the offensive third.
“I knew that would be the case,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “I watched film of Lewisburg and Midd-West and they countered with long passes up the field. Midd-West is tough to get out of your end. They press. They fly to the ball.
“We knew that coming in and we still tried to pass the ball. I thought we did all right. They’re physical and we’re not as good at it as they are, but we didn’t back down.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
MIDD-WEST 5, MILTON 0
First half
MW-Connor Erdley, 5:02; MW-Chase Strohecker (Carter Knepp), 15:26; MW-Erdley (Strohecker), 19:25; MW-Nathan Hartman, 32:32.
Second half
MW-Nick Eppley, 63:01.
Shots: MW, 10-0. Corners: MW, 5-2. Saves: Milton 5 (Colton Loreman); Midd-West 0 (Chase Roush).