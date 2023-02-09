The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout, Carter Hart made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Thursday night.
Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for Philadelphia.
Evander Kane scored and Connor McDavid had an assist for the Oilers, who lost for just the second time in 10 games. Edmonton has earned points in both of those defeats during the stretch, as they have come past regulation. Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots for Edmonton.
After Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny and McDavid failed to score, Frost and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins converted in the shootout. Van Riemsdyk then gave Philadelphia a 2-1 advantage by shooting past Skinner’s right pad before Hart clinched the victory with a pad save of Leon Draisaitl’s attempt.
Lightning 5, Avalanche 0
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat Colorado.
This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL champs with a series win in last season’s Stanley Cup Final.
Devils 3, Kraken 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals, and New Jersey continued to roll despite playing without Jack Hughes for the first time this season, beating Seattle.
Mackenzie Blackwood, making only his fifth start since Dec. 23, made 34 saves as New Jersey improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 games.
Canucks 6, Islanders 5
NEW YORK — Elias Pettersson scored twice in the third period, and Vancouver snapped a two-game skid.
Golden Knights 5, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas to hasten a mid-game meltdown by Minnesota, and the Golden Knights cruised past the sputtering Wild.
Red Wings 2, Flames 1
DETROIT — Filip Zadina made a successful return to Detroit’s lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to lift the Red Wings over Calgary.
Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg.
Panthers 4, Sharks 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals, and Florida beat San Jose for its season-high third straight win.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves in the win.