The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Carter Hart, and a potent power play kept the Philadelphia Flyers climbing in the playoff race.
Hart made 23 saves, and the surging Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.
Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals. Michael Raffl scored short-handed, and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers after winning 5-2 on Friday night.
The Flyers’ run combined with the Penguins’ six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.
n Flames 3, Panthers 0
SUNRISE, Fla. — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Calgary beat Florida.
n Blue Jackets 5, Canucks 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus’ four-goal, third-period rally, and the slumping Blue Jackets stunned Vancouver.
n Capitals 4, Wild 3
ST. PAUL, Minn — Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night, and Washington ended a four-game road slide by holding off Minnesota.
n Devils 3, Ducks 0
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, Cory Schneider made 34 saves for his first shutout in more than a year, and New Jersey beat Anaheim.