The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kevin Hayes scored the only goal of the shootout, and Martin Jones made 43 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.
Hayes lifted the puck past Igor Shesterkin as the Flyers got just their ninth road win in 34 games this season.
Cam York and Owen Tippett scored early in the first period, and Joel Farabee tallied 44 seconds into the third to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead before the Rangers rallied for three goals to send the game to overtime.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight at home. Shesterkin finished with 23 saves.
The Flyers came in 40 points behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division but — playing with a youth-infused lineup — managed to upend the home team. New York had won its last three games against the Flyers and had a 5-2-1 mark in the last eight meetings.
Panthers 5, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a win over Buffalo.
Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019.
Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida closed a two-game trip by improving to 20-9-6 on the road.
Senators 5, Red Wings 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris scored three goals for his first career hat trick, and Ottawa completed a sweep of its home-and-home series with Detroit.
Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.
The 22-year-old Norris, who reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his young NHL career, also scored in Ottawa’s 5-2 victory in Detroit on Friday night.
Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.
Islanders 4, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three goals and an assist, and New York held off New Jersey to extend its winning streak to a season-high four straight games.
Former Devil Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first NHL start since March 6, 2020. The 36-year-old goaltender was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break.
Wild 5, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and Minnesota cruised to a victory over Washington.
Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other.
Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2, OT
CHICAGO — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and Arizona beat Chicago.
The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak.
Golden Knights 3, Canucks 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, leading Vegas to its fifth straight win.
Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored in regulation for Vegas. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to make 26 saves in his first start since March 8.
Oilers 6, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM, Calif.— Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 13 games, Leon Draisaitl scored his 50th goal of the season, and Edmonton won its fourth straight game.
Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak each had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist as the Oilers pulled within one point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.
Zach Aston-Reese scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 40 saves. The Ducks have lost 12 of their past 13 games, and were outscored 19-9 as they were swept in the three-game season series.