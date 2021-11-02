PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four.
Arizona (0-9-1) lost its 10th game to start the season, and remains the only winless team in the NHL. The Coyotes, who dropped a club-record 11 in a row to begin the 2017-18 season, will look for their first victory when they wrap up a six-game trip on Friday at Anaheim.
Maple Leafs 4, Golden Knights 0
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice, and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading Toronto to a win over short-handed Vegas.
The Maple Leafs won their third straight.
Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both Matthews’ goals. William Nylander added a goal and an assist.
Canadiens 3, Red Wings 0
MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Montreal beat Detroit.
Josh Anderson scored his third of the season, and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost four straight — all on the road. Allen got his 23rd career shutout.
Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.