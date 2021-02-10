The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Tuesday night’s Flyers-Capitals game was postponed because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. This was to be the second meeting between the teams in three days.
The Flyers’ Travis Sanheim was put on the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday after practicing fully with the team the afternoon before. Being placed on the protocol list does not automatically mean a positive test.
Another Flyer was added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday, causing the postponement, the NHL announced. The league, which said a makeup date has not been set, said the postponement was made by the NHL, the players association and the club’s medical groups “out of an abundance of caution while the league continues to analyze test results.”