The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Sanheim scored twice, Carter Hart made 41 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Joel Farabee added a goal and an assist, and Scott Laughton and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia won for just the fifth time in 16 games.
The Panthers had won three in a row and six of seven before falling to the lowly Flyers.
Florida outshot the Flyers 44-24 but remained only one point ahead of idle Pittsburgh for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Blue Jackets 7, Capitals 6, OT
WASHINGTON — Boone Jenner tied it with 46.9 seconds left in the third period, Jack Roslovic scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game, and NHL-worst Columbus rallied to beat Washington.
Minutes after a pregame ceremony in his honor, Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season. He has now scored 40 goals in a season 13 times, the most in league history, breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky, who did it 12 times.
Bruins 2, Senators 1
BOSTON — Linus Ullmark made 40 saves, Jake DeBrusk had the go-ahead goal, and NHL-best Boston continued its pursuit of the league’s record for regular-season victories.
The Bruins posted their 54th win and with 12 games left are on pace to break the mark of 62, set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96 and matched by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018-19.
Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Teuvo Teravainen scored tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Frederik Andersen stopped 29 shots, and Carolina rallied to beat New York.
Jalen Chatfield and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, who won for the third time in four games.
Canadiens 3, Lightning 2
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach and Jonathan Drouin scored in the first period, and Montreal beat Tampa Bay.
Wild 2, Devils 1, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime, and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give Minnesota a victory over New Jersey.
Islanders 7, Maple Leafs 2
NEW YORK — Cal Clutterbuck had two goals and an assist as New York got all its scoring in the last two periods in a win over Toronto.
New York moved three points ahead of Florida for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Predators 7, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Luke Evangelista scored twice in a span of 39 seconds as part of a four-goal second-period surge, and Nashville became the latest team to rout reeling Buffalo.
Red Wings 3, Blues 2, SO
ST. LOUIS — Lucas Raymond scored in the fourth round of a shootout to lifted Detroit.
Jets 2, Coyotes 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to lead Winnipeg.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets.