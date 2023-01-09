The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.
In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.
Farabee’s goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee’s goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.
Kraken 4, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as Seattle beat Montreal for its fifth straight win.
Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists in his return to his home province of Quebec.
Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves for Montreal, which snapped a seven-game skid with a 5-4 win against St. Louis on Saturday.
Predators 3, Senators 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Nashville beat Ottawa.
Forsberg beat Cam Talbot in the Ottawa net at 7:30 in the third to give the Predators a fourth straight win.
The story, however, was Predators netminder Juuse Saros, who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots he’s faced in the last two games — following a 64-save performance Thursday in a 5-3 win over Carolina.