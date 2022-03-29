The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Morgan Frost scored a power-play goal in the third period for Philadelphia, which had its faint playoffs ended with the loss.
Rangers 3, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Frank Vatrano and Braden Schneider scored less than five minutes apart in the second period, Chris Kreider added his 45th goal in the third, and New York moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division with a win over Pittsburgh.
Igor Shesterskin made 22 saves, including a stop on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the final seconds.
Maple Leafs 6, Bruins 4
BOSTON — Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and had an assist as Toronto ended Boston’s four-game winning streak.
Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into overtime and had two regulation assists as Tampa Bay beat Carolina.
Panters 7, Canadiens 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg both had two goals and an assist to lead Florida past Montreal.
Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and New York held off Columbus.
Predators 4, Senators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Michael McCarron scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead Nashville over Ottawa.