The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss.
Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus.
Kevin Hayes and Noah Cates each had a goal and an assist, Nick Seeler scored and Travis Konecny added a power-play goal for the Flyers.
Penguins 5, Maple Leafs 2
PITTSBURGH — John Tavares scored his 400th goal, Matt Murray made 34 saves in his return to Pittsburgh, and Toronto raced by the Penguins.
Panthers 5, Capitals 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes, and Florida beat Washington.
Canucks 5, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as Vancouver beat Buffalo to snap a three-game skid.
Devils 5, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Jack Hughes scored twice, and New Jersey extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.
Lightning 5, Stars 4, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime, and Tampa Bay beat Dallas.
Predators 2, Wild 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Nashville over Minnesota.