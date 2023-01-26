The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings.
With goalie Carter Hart pulled in the final minutes, Tony D’Angelo sent the game into overtime for the Flyers with his eighth goal of the season with 1:28 remaining in regulation.
Capitals 3, Penguins 2, SO
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner, and Washington beat Pittsburgh in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh, which extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional games left on its schedule.
Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3, OT
MONTREAL — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give Detroit a victory over Montreal.
Lightning 3, Bruins 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:31 remaining, and Tampa Bay tied a team record with its 11th straight home victory by defeating NHL-best Boston.
Predators 6, Devils 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead Nashville.
Sabres 3, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat Winnipeg for its fifth straight victory.