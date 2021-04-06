The Associated Press
BOSTON — Travis Sanheim scored 3:08 into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday night after losing their first five meetings this season.
The Flyers moved within three points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East division.
Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier each scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott stopped 27 shots. The Flyers were 2-4-2 in their previous eight games.
Patrice Bergeron had a second-period goal for Boston that moved him into fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list with 899 points, one ahead of Rick Middleton.
Karson Kuhlman also scored for the Bruins, who have collected at least a point in seven of their last nine games (5-2-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves.
n Jets 4, Senators 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead Winnipeg to a victory over Ottawa.
Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.
Ottawa lost for the third time in four games. Ryan Dzingel had a goal and an assist for the Senators (13-22-4), and Josh Norris scored a power-play goal in the third period. Anton Forsberg made 42 saves.
n Canadiens 3, Oilers 2, OT
MONTREAL — Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a come-from-behind win over Edmonton.
Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games. Edmonton fell to 2-2.
Edmonton was outplayed early but led 1-0 after the first and 2-0 after the second.
Devin Shore and Darnell Nurse scored for Edmonton, which managed goals in the last minute of both the first and second periods.
Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal in its third-period comeback.