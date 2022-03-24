The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Travis Konecny scored twice, Hayden Hodgson had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night.
The Flyers snapped a 13-game winless streak on the road.
Panthers 4, Canadiens 3
MONTREAL — Claude Giroux had two assists in his first game for Florida, fellow newcomer Ben Chiarot set up a goal against his former Montreal teammates, and the Panthers beat the Canadiens.
The Panthers recently acquired Giroux from Philadelphia and Chiarot from the Canadiens.
Bruins 3, Lightning 2
BOSTON — David Pastrnak had his 12th career hat trick, scoring the tiebreaking goal with 4:10 left to help Boston beat Tampa Bay, and move them ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Islanders 5, Red Wings 2
NEW YORK — Brock Nelson scored twice, and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves to lead New York over Detroit for its sixth straight home victory.
Stars 4, Hurricanes 3, SO
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout after goalie Scott Wedgewood was dazzling in his Dallas debut, a victory against Carolina.
Senators 5, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Brady Tkachuk had two goals, and Ottawa scored three times in a 3:15 span of the third period to beat Winnipeg.
Wild 3, Canucks 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek scored 31 seconds into overtime, and Minnesota won.