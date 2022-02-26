The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers have been playing better of late without much to show for it. Now, they hope a rare win will help turn things around.
Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and Claude Giroux also scored to lead Philadelphia to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 22 games.
“Big getting the win, maybe that’ll help,” interim coach Mike Yeo said. “I feel like we’ve been building our game, and now we’ve got to make sure that the results follow it.”
Giroux tied Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers’ all-time scoring list with the 290th goal of his career just 11 seconds into the game to put Philadelphia up early. Atkinson outraced Martin Fehervary to the puck in the Philadelphia zone, then fed Giroux for a wrist shot from the slot that beat Ilya Samsonov on the blocker side for his 17th of the season.
The goal was tied for the third-fastest in a regular-season game in club history, equaling Bobby Clarke’s 11-second tally to open a contest on Jan. 27, 1983. Tim Kerr holds the record, scoring in eight seconds on March 7, 1989.
Penguins 1, Rangers 0
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry turned aside 27 shots to outduel Igor Shesterkin, and Evgeni Malkin scored his eighth goal of the season.
Jarry bounced back from a rough performance in a loss to New Jersey by picking up his 11th career shutout and fourth this season. Malkin provided the difference with a power-play goal 5:09 into the third as the Penguins ended a three-game losing streak to slip past the Rangers into second place in the Metroplitan Division.
Shesterkin finished with 25 saves, but the Rangers, who tested Jarry early and late, ended their six-game point streak.
The two goaltenders matched each other stop for stop for the game’s first 45 minutes until Malkin broke through with New York’s Ryan Lindgren in the penalty box after hooking Penguins star Sidney Crosby.
The ensuing power play gave Pittsburgh its first lead in well over a week. Crosby threaded a pass to Bryan Rust, who then flipped it over to Malkin in the right circle. The Russian star went down to one knee to rip a snap shot that beat Shesterkin low.
Maple Leafs 10, Red Wings 7
DETROIT — Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period, and Toronto withstood a third-period rally to down Detroit.
Marner scored on two shots from the right circle and one from the left during a one-man barrage to open the middle period that pushed Toronto ahead 6-1. The 24-year-old added his fourth goal late in the third period. He had 14 two-goal games in his career before Saturday but no hat tricks.
“It was pretty cool, I won’t lie,” he said. “I had a couple in juniors and stuff like that. To have my first (in the NHL), it’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 37th goal, and had three assists. Michael Bunting contributed his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season along with four assists.
Oilers 4, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as Edmonton snapped its two-game losing streak.
After goalie Mikko Koskinen denied Mason Marchment’s shot on a 3-on-1 break near the end of the second period, Ryan tapped in a pass from Evander Kane for the hat trick and a 4-2 lead.
Lightning 3, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 11:31 of the third period as Tampa Bay beat Nashville to spoil the first outdoor NHL game in Music City.
Stamkos also had two assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point also scored the first goal as Tampa Bay became the NHL’s 27th franchise to finally play an outdoor game. The Lightning now have won four straight to pull within a point of Atlantic Division-leading Florida.
Canadiens 2, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, and Montreal beat Ottawa night for its fifth straight win.
Andrew Hammond stopped 26 shots to for Montreal to improve to 2-0-0 in two starts this season.
Colin White scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray had 30 saves. The Senators have lost six of their last nine (3-5-1).