The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux scored two goals, and Carter Hart made 38 saves to lead the streaking Philadelphia Flyers to their ninth straight victory, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Joel Farabee also scored, and Jakub Voracek and Travis Sanheim each had a pair of assists for Philadelphia, which remained tied for first place with Washington in the Metropolitan Division.
Philadelphia improved to 25-5-4 at home, where Hart has been nearly unbeatable. The 21-year-old netminder upped his home mark to 20-2-2. Hart was stout all evening and particularly in the first period when the sluggish Flyers were outshot 13-4.
Dominik Kahun scored for Buffalo, which dropped its sixth straight. The Sabres haven’t earned a point in any of those games, and it’s the first time they’ve gone without a point in six consecutive games since Dec. 28, 2015 to Jan. 8, 2016.
n Capitals 5, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Nic Dowd scored twice for his first career multigoal game, Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots, and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Nicklas Backstrom, Richard Panik and TJ Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who created a little breathing room over their longtime rivals in the scramble atop the Metropolitan Division. First-place Washington moved five points clear of third-place Pittsburgh with less than a month to go in the regular season.
Sidney Crosby scored for the third straight game for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin added his 22nd. Matt Murray finished with 21 saves. The Penguins have lost seven of their last nine to fall a little off the pace in the NHL’s most competitive division.
n Hurricanes 3,
Islanders 2, OT
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Vincent Trocheck batted a loose puck out of the air and into the net on a power play 1:36 into overtime, and Carolina ended a four-game losing streak.
During a scramble in front of the New York net, Trocheck knocked the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, and sent the Islanders to their sixth straight loss (0-3-3).
The goal was confirmed after a lengthy review by the officials. The win kept Carolina two points behind the Islanders for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.
n Panthers 4, Canadiens 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Backup goalie Chris Driedger stopped 33 shots, Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, and Florida broke its eight-game home losing streak.
On a night when Roberto Luongo’s number was retired, the former Florida goalie gave his team a pep talk during a pregame ceremony — and the Panthers took it to heart.
“We have to believe in ourselves right now and enjoy the moment. Work your hearts out,” the 40-year-old Luongo told players, sitting behind him on the home bench, shortly before his No. 1 became the first Panthers jersey displayed in the arena’s rafters.
Lucas Wallmark, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida. Aaron Ekblad had two assists for the Panthers, who are just 6-10-3 since the All-Star break.
n Lightning 5, Bruins 3
BOSTON — Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals just 1:02 apart in the first period, and Tampa Bay beat Boston.
Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who took a 3-0 lead, and then held off the Bruins after a wild second period. Nikita Kucherov added an emtpy-net goal with 1:02 remaining as Tampa Bay ended Boston’s four-game winning streak.
n Senators 2, Sharks 1, OT
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime after missing an earlier chance on a penalty shot, and Ottawa earned its fourth win in five games.
Nick Paul also scored for the Senators in the opener of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season.
n Predators 1, Stars 0
DALLAS — Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days, and Ryan Ellis gained a measure of revenge with the only goal to lead Nashville.
Saros made 37 saves after stopping 33 in a 2-0 victory in Nashville on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 11 overall, and is 6-0-1 against the Stars.
n Kings 7, Wild 3
LOS ANGELES — Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist, and Los Angeles won its fifth straight.
Blake Lizotte and Trevor Moore scored 53 seconds apart in the second period, Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi added a goal to help the Kings improve to 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. Calvin Petersen made 25 saves for his third straight victory.