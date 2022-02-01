The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4:09 left to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Scott Laughton’s shot off goalie Connor Hellebuyck bounded straight to a streaking van Riemsdyk, and he pounded in the puck for his 11th goal of the season.

That’s two straight wins for the Flyers — following a 13-game losing streak.

Capitals 4, Penguins 3, OT

PITTSBURGH — Dmitry Orlov scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime to give Washington a win over Pittsburgh.

Orlov scored at 4:17 of OT, beating goaltender Tristan Jarry on the blocker side with a wrist shot.

Rangers 5, Panthers 2

NEW YORK — Chris Kreider had two power-play goals and an assist, and New York beat NHL-leading Florida.

Bruins 3, Kraken 2

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift Boston to a win over Seattle.

Maple Leafs 7, Devils 1

NEWARK, N.J. — Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves, and Toronto defeated New Jersey.

Islanders 4, Senators 1

NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots, and New York beat Ottawa.

Lightning 3, Sharks 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla — Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and Tampa Bay beat San Jose.

