LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s field hockey season could not have gotten off to much worse of a start.
Limited early-season practice time due to restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic as well as the stress of needing to perform well in an abbreviated spring season weighed on the Bison.
They lost their first three games by a combined score of 10-1.
“The entire university shut down, so we had a really late start to getting ready,” Bucknell coach Jeremy Cook said. “The first few weeks we were figuring out who we were as a team. Even though we lost our first three, we made progress and learned a lot about ourselves.”
Sometime between a 4-0 loss to Lehigh on March 21 and a 2-1 overtime win over American on March 28, things began to change.
“Starting off the season with those first three losses, we kind of took a step back,” Bucknell senior Sarah Dimock said. “It’s such a short season. We wanted to have fun. We knew we were lucky to be out there. We found our groove, and started winning.
“Just having fun out there really made a difference.”
It seems to have made a huge difference for Bucknell, which is on a five-game winning streak — all by one goal — including the program’s first win in a Patriot League championship game. The Bison will carry that winning streak into Friday’s game, their first appearance in the NCAA tournament. Bucknell faces Virginia Commonwealth at noon on the campus of Penn State.
“Going 0-3 to begin our season, it doesn’t really feel like we’re supposed to be here,” said Bucknell senior Leah Fogelsanger, a Bloomsburg High graduate. “But we worked our butts off.”
Cook said his team showed a lot of resiliency in being able to turn things around in such a short period of time.
“It’s been crazy,” said senior Megan Keeney, a Selinsgrove graduate. “Honestly, you never know what is going to happen in a year like this. We just showed up and played our hardest every day.
“Any time we’ve gotten a chance to play, we played our hearts out.”
It also helped that the Bison were able to get practice time and games together during that initial month of the season.
“We really only had a few days to practice before going into the gameplay,” freshman Kari Melberger said. “We really needed a few games under our belt to connect and really do well as a team.”
While the added time together was important, it may not have been as important as the Bison changing their focus to enjoying their time on the field together.
“We started picking back up what we call ‘competition days,’” Fogelsanger said. “It’s intrasquad competition that we usually do on Tuesdays, and it pits us against each other. ... I think instituting that back into practice and having fun with it was a big change. I think a mentality switch to having fun instead of being stressed about making the tournament and what was going to happen was a big thing.”
The Bison (5-3) have won every game they’ve played in the last month, but Cook said the seeds for their historic season go back to the fall, which didn’t have a field hockey season.
“With the pandemic, everything was so up and down, and there was so much uncertainty,” Cook said. “I think our group held together, and was committed to the common bond of getting better every time we stepped on the field.”
There were some practices in the fall, but not a ton, and the practices were drastically different from those that happen in-season.
“It was definitely very different from what a typical year would be,” Melberger said. “In the fall, we didn’t have a season, obviously. We practiced still, but it was very different.”
One purpose those practices served was to help Melberger and the other freshmen get to know the playstyle of their teammates.
“Having those practices allowed us to get the know the freshmen, and try to work well together as a team before the spring,” Fogelsanger said.
There were times during the fall when the Bison didn’t know if the practices would mean anything, as there were no assurances that there would be a spring season.
“The fall was definitely a lot of uncertainty, especially with COVID,” Keeney said. “We were just following the university’s protocols about when we could train. We didn’t know if we were going to have a final season to compete. It was a waiting game, but we knew we had to prepare the best that we could for anything that could happen, which is what we did. We were very psyched when the Patriot League announced that we would have a season, and a chance to play for a title.”
Cook said one of the most important things that happened during the fall was that the team grew closer beyond of the hockey field.
“We didn’t get a whole lot of hockey, but we got a lot of virtual bonding,” Cook said. “We had lots and lots of Zooms. We went kayaking together. We had s’mores in a fire pit. We did a lot of things other than practice. We did some tactical stuff. We did a lot of character building.”
All that time together has the Bison in a place the program has never been before — the NCAA tournament.