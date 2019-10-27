ALMEDIA — East Juniata opened the District 4 Class A girls soccer postseason by storming past Tri-Valley League foe Line Mountain 11-0 on Saturday.
Kierstyn Fogle and Thea Neimond each racked up hat tricks for Val Dressler’s top-seeded Tigers (19-1-0), who were sitting on a 4-0 cushion before 10 minutes had been played.
Fogle’s first goal was the 100th of her career.
“It’s exciting,” Fogle said of a momentous day that also included two assists.
Leah Sankey added two goals as EJ advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal round against Meadowbrook Christian at a site and time to be determined.
“We were ready to go,” Fogle said of the Tigers, who hadn’t played since wrapping up their third TVL straight postseason crown nine days earlier. “We haven’t played in a while and we’ve just been practicing, but we were so ready to go.”
Sankey staked the Tigers to a 1-0 lead just 1:02 in, Fogle reached her personal milestone when she bagged No. 100 with 3:36 gone. Two more arrived later.
Neimond, meanwhile, raised her career goal-scoring record to 111.
“It’s really exciting to see these girls hit a team goal and a personal goal,” Dressler said. “Even with them scoring as much as they do, the team comes first.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 11,
LINE MOUNTAIN 0
First half
EJ-Leah Sankey (Marin Varner), 1:02; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 3:36; EJ-Cypress Feltman (Madison McDonald), 7:44; EJ-Clarye Guyer (Fogle), 8:39; EJ-Thea Neimond (Sankey), 11:56; EJ-Fogle, 24:30; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 25:58; EJ-Neimond (Fogle), 26:56.
Second half
EJ-Sankey, 47:11; EJ-Fogle, 48:58; EJ-Neimond (Sankey), 56:31.
Shots: EJ, 26-3. Corners: EJ, 3-2. Saves: Line Mountain 16; East Juniata 3 (Brianna Henry).