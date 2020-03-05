Five top seeds in Class 2A Tourney; Schon top seed in 3A

Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia pins Canton’s Garrett Storch during the 195-pound final at the District 4 Class 2A meet on Saturday. Garcia is one of just three wrestlers still undefeated entering Saturday’s Northeast Regional.

 Daily Item file photo/Justin Engle

The PIAA Wrestling Championships begin this morning in Hershey with the Class 2A preliminaries and first round bouts.

Follow The Daily Item's Wrestling Tracker all day for updates from Hershey. Twenty-nine Valley wrestlers are competing, including returning state champions Gaige Garcia and Nate Schon.

PIAA Wrestling Championship Tracker

Weight Name (record) School Latest result Up Next
113-AA Kaiden Wagner (32-7) Lewisburg Lost decision, 5-2, to Kal Burkett, Chestnut Ridge Consolation vs. Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 27-15
120-AA Blake Wirt (40-10) Line Mountain Won by fall in 1:58 over Travis Riefenstahl, Saucon Valley First round vs. Logan Jaquay, Eisenhower (37-1)
120-AA Kole Biscoe (42-5) Southern Columbia First round vs. Cole Bayless, Reynolds (30-10)
126-AA Gabe Gramly (14-4) Mifflinburg First round vs. Levi Haines, Biglerville (27-3)
132-AA Kyler Crawford (35-8) Milton First round vs. Nate Yagle, McGuffey (38-16)-Ayden Dillon, Littlestown (30-11) winner
132-AA Noah Hunt (29-10) Warrior Run First round vs. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills (27-12)
138-AA Patrick Edmondson (22-4) Southern Columbia First round vs. Dalton Stahl, Johnsonburg (27-11)-Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP (40-12) winner
138-AA Clayton Reed (31-10) Mifflinburg Won by decision, 4-3, over Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford First round vs. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown (40-3)
145-AA Avery Bassett (37-3) Midd-West First round vs. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills (37-2)
152-AA Matt Collier (30-11) Line Mountain Won by fall in 1:54 over Tyler Pfinzimayer, Saucon Valley First round vs. Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph's (40-4)
152-AA Wes Barnes (36-9) Southern Columbia First round vs. Bryce Enders, Halifax (37-9)
160-AA Gavin Garcia (23-2) Southern Columbia First round vs. Anthony Micci, Wilson (34-10)
170-AA Cade Linn (28-6) Southern Columbia First round vs Jacob Sabol, Richland (35-5)
170-AA Shane Weidner (20-9) Mount Carmel Lost by decision, 6-4, to Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley Consolation vs. loser of Cade Linn Southern Columbia or Jacob Sabol, Richland
182-AA Jacob Feese (32-10) Line Mountain First round vs. Brad Morrison, West Perry (38-6)
195-AA Gaige Garcia (45-0) Southern Columbia First round vs. Leo Mazuka, Faith Christian (31-5)-Ashton Dull, Bedford (23-11) winner
195-AA Dominick Bridi (32-8) Line Mountain Won by fall in 1:50 over Adam Reinhart, Catasaqua First round vs. Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola (33-6)
195-AA Damon Backes (29-9) Mount Carmel First round vs. Tanner Dluhos, Westmont-Hilltop (37-7)
220-AA Max Tillett (38-10) Southern Columbia First round vs. Joey King, Maplewood (30-4)
285-AA Emmanuel Ulrich (32-9) Mifflinburg First round vs. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown (41-3)
285-AA Lear Quinton (37-7) Southern Columbia First round vs. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center (35-5)-Jake Moyer, Fairfield (29-3) winner
145-AAA Cade Balestrini (31-4) Shikellamy First round vs. Jagger Condomitti, Northampton (35-3)
160-AAA Coy Bastian (34-3) Selinsgrove First round vs. Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton (32-10)
195-AAA Ryan Aument (30-11) Selinsgrove Preliminary vs. Nick Yannutz, Solanco (32-11)
220-AAA Nate Schon (34-1) Selinsgrove First round vs. Gavin Drake, Abington Heights (28-14)
220-AAA Adam Young (28-6) Shikellamy Preliminary vs. Dan Keller, Wissahickon (28-7)

Tags

Recommended for you