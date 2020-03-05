The PIAA Wrestling Championships begin this morning in Hershey with the Class 2A preliminaries and first round bouts.
Follow The Daily Item's Wrestling Tracker all day for updates from Hershey. Twenty-nine Valley wrestlers are competing, including returning state champions Gaige Garcia and Nate Schon.
PIAA Wrestling Championship Tracker
|Weight
|Name (record)
|School
|Latest result
|Up Next
|113-AA
|Kaiden Wagner (32-7)
|Lewisburg
|Lost decision, 5-2, to Kal Burkett, Chestnut Ridge
|Consolation vs. Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 27-15
|120-AA
|Blake Wirt (40-10)
|Line Mountain
|Won by fall in 1:58 over Travis Riefenstahl, Saucon Valley
|First round vs. Logan Jaquay, Eisenhower (37-1)
|120-AA
|Kole Biscoe (42-5)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Cole Bayless, Reynolds (30-10)
|126-AA
|Gabe Gramly (14-4)
|Mifflinburg
|First round vs. Levi Haines, Biglerville (27-3)
|132-AA
|Kyler Crawford (35-8)
|Milton
|First round vs. Nate Yagle, McGuffey (38-16)-Ayden Dillon, Littlestown (30-11) winner
|132-AA
|Noah Hunt (29-10)
|Warrior Run
|First round vs. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills (27-12)
|138-AA
|Patrick Edmondson (22-4)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Dalton Stahl, Johnsonburg (27-11)-Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP (40-12) winner
|138-AA
|Clayton Reed (31-10)
|Mifflinburg
|Won by decision, 4-3, over Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford
|First round vs. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown (40-3)
|145-AA
|Avery Bassett (37-3)
|Midd-West
|First round vs. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills (37-2)
|152-AA
|Matt Collier (30-11)
|Line Mountain
|Won by fall in 1:54 over Tyler Pfinzimayer, Saucon Valley
|First round vs. Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph's (40-4)
|152-AA
|Wes Barnes (36-9)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Bryce Enders, Halifax (37-9)
|160-AA
|Gavin Garcia (23-2)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Anthony Micci, Wilson (34-10)
|170-AA
|Cade Linn (28-6)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs Jacob Sabol, Richland (35-5)
|170-AA
|Shane Weidner (20-9)
|Mount Carmel
|Lost by decision, 6-4, to Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley
|Consolation vs. loser of Cade Linn Southern Columbia or Jacob Sabol, Richland
|182-AA
|Jacob Feese (32-10)
|Line Mountain
|First round vs. Brad Morrison, West Perry (38-6)
|195-AA
|Gaige Garcia (45-0)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Leo Mazuka, Faith Christian (31-5)-Ashton Dull, Bedford (23-11) winner
|195-AA
|Dominick Bridi (32-8)
|Line Mountain
|Won by fall in 1:50 over Adam Reinhart, Catasaqua
|First round vs. Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola (33-6)
|195-AA
|Damon Backes (29-9)
|Mount Carmel
|First round vs. Tanner Dluhos, Westmont-Hilltop (37-7)
|220-AA
|Max Tillett (38-10)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Joey King, Maplewood (30-4)
|285-AA
|Emmanuel Ulrich (32-9)
|Mifflinburg
|First round vs. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown (41-3)
|285-AA
|Lear Quinton (37-7)
|Southern Columbia
|First round vs. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center (35-5)-Jake Moyer, Fairfield (29-3) winner
|145-AAA
|Cade Balestrini (31-4)
|Shikellamy
|First round vs. Jagger Condomitti, Northampton (35-3)
|160-AAA
|Coy Bastian (34-3)
|Selinsgrove
|First round vs. Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton (32-10)
|195-AAA
|Ryan Aument (30-11)
|Selinsgrove
|Preliminary vs. Nick Yannutz, Solanco (32-11)
|220-AAA
|Nate Schon (34-1)
|Selinsgrove
|First round vs. Gavin Drake, Abington Heights (28-14)
|220-AAA
|Adam Young (28-6)
|Shikellamy
|Preliminary vs. Dan Keller, Wissahickon (28-7)