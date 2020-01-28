SELINSGROVE — Brett Foor scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to help Selinsgrove race out to a double-digit halftime lead, and break a six-game losing streak with a 57-41 nonleague win over Halifax in boys basketball on Monday night.
Ivan DeJesus added 13 points for the Seals (4-11).
Nate Blasick had 15 points for the Wildcats (10-6).
Selinsgrove 57, Halifax 41
Halifax (10-6) 41
Judah Miller 1 0-0 2; Nathan Berger 3 2-4 10; Wyatt Miller 1 2-2 4; Nathan Blasick 4 6-10 15; Caden Funk 1 0-0 3; Corey Attivo 3 0-0 7. Totals 13 10-16 41.
3-point goals: Berger 2, Blasick, Funk, Attivo.
Did not score: Zane Cassel, Nick Maufair, Josh Williams, Zack Stoneroad.
Selinsgrove (4-11) 57
Brett Foor 7 4-5 18; Ben Heim 3 0-1 6; Ben Beiler 1 0-0 2; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Ulrich 1 0-0 3; Ryan Reich 1 0-0 2; Dylan DeFazio 2 0-0 4; Randy Richter 1 0-0 2; Ivan DeJesus 5 1-1 13; Spencer George 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-7 57.
3-point goals: DeJesus 2, Ulrich, George.
Did not score: Evan Hoke, Jaron Clark, Tyrell Gates.
Score by quarters
Halifax 7 9 13 12 — 41
Selinsgrove 11 18 12 16 — 57
n Warrior Run 62,
Shikellamy 42
TURBOTVILLE — Ahmahd Keyes scored a game-high 25 points, and the Defenders rolled to the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Ethan Hartman added 14 points, and Denver Beachel chipped in 10 for Warrior Run (9-6), who led by 14 points at halftime.
Jacob Hernandez had 15 points to lead the Braves (7-10).
Warrior Run 64, Shikellamy 42
Shikellamy (7-10) 42
Nate Minnier 1 0-0 2; Davis Marshall 2 2-4 7; John Peifer 2 0-0 4; Brayden Long 1 0-2 2; Nate Luciano 2 0-0 6; Jarod VanKirk 1 0-0 3; Jacob Hernandez 7 0-1 15; Chad Blasius 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-9 42.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Marshall, VanKirk, Hernandez.
Did not score: Dylan Stevens, Collin Zechman.
Warrior Run (9-6) 64
Denver Beachel 3 2-2 10; Braden Bomberger 1 2-2 4; Ethan Hartman 6 2-2 14; Ahamhd Keyes 11 2-2 25; Kade Anzulavich 3 0-0 7; Tyler Pick 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-8 62.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Keyes, Anzulavich.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Mason Sheesley, Gabe Hogan, Nassir Berry, Coltin Penycofe, Nathan Artman.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 11 6 15 10 — 42
Warrior Run 20 11 16 15 — 64
JV: Shik, 54-49. High scorers, Shik, Zechman 23; WR, Hogan, 15.
n Line Mountain 57,
East Juniata 50
MANDATA — The Eagles made just enough foul shots in the fourth quarter to stave off a late fourth-quarter rally by the Tigers in TVL action.
Line Mountain led by 15 points entering the fourth quarter and made just 11-of-22 foul shots in the finals stanza.
Tyler Bradley had 18 points and Cameren Hunsberger chipped in 15 points for the Eagles (5-12 overall, 4-8 TVL).
Xavier Clement had a game-high 21 points for the Tigers (6-10, 5-7).
Line Mountain 57, East Juniata 50
East Juniata (6-10) 50
Tanner Barth 2 2-2 6; Xavier Clement 8 3-4 21; Evan Reichenbach 4 1-1 9; Brody Powell 2 5-7 9; Billy Dressler 0 5-8 5. Totals 16 16-22 50.
3-point goals: Clement 2.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Jake Brackbill, Logan Wagner, Andrew Hunter.
Line Mountain (5-12) 57
Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3; Riley Young 2 1-4 5; Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 3; Cameren Hunsberger 3 6-7 15; Caden Lahr 4 1-4 9; Tyler Bradley 6 6-10 18; Colton Smith 2 0-4 4. Totals 19 14-29 57.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 3, Barwick, Klinger.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 5 10 13 22 — 50
Line Mountain 15 16 12 14 — 57
n Lewisburg 68,
Southern Columbia 46
LEWISBURG — Nick Shedleski scored a game-high 19 points, and Ben Liscum chipped in 14 points as the Green Dragons rolled to the HAC-crossover win.
Peter Lantz added 12 points, all on 3-pointers for the Green Dragons (12-5).
Kaiden Carl scored 12 points — all in the second half — to lead the Tigers (3-13).
Lewisburg 68,
Southern Columbia 46
Southern Columbia (3-13) 46
Owen Sosnoski 1 0-0 2; Jake Davis 1 0-0 2; Connor Gallagher 3 0-3 8; Mike Szido 3 2-2 8; Kaiden Carl 5 0-0 12; Ian Huntington 3 0-0 6; Braeden Wisloski 0 2-3 2; Joey Szuler 3 0-1 6; Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-9 46.
3-point goals: Gallagher 2, Carl 2.
Did not score: Matt Masala, Tommy Ziemba, Dorran Wetzel, Jake Rose.
Lewisburg (12-5) 68
Dante Sims 2 1-2 5; Cam Michaels 1 5-6 7; Alan Daniel 1 0-0 2; Brett Herman 1 2-2 5; Jay Martin 1 0-0 2; Ben Liscum 6 1-1 14; Nick Shedleski 5 7-9 19; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Peter Lantz 4 0-0 12. Totals 22 16-20 68.
3-point goals: Lantz 4, Shedleski 2, Herman, Liscum.
Did not score: Charlie Heid, Kaden Wuederman, Kadyn Maygar, Ben Blough.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 12 4 16 14 — 46
Lewisburg 13 20 18 17 — 68
n Meadowbrook Chr. 64,
Benton 33
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored 24 points to lead the Lions to the nonleague win.
Jacob Reed added 15 points for Meadowbrook Christian (7-9).
Max Steward had a game-high 20 points to lead the Tigers (2-11).
Meadowbrook Christian 64,
Benton 33
Benton (2-11) 33
Aidyz Chapin 1 0-0 2; Tristian Brown 1 0-0 3; Max Steward 8 2-3 20. James Dilossi 2 2-5 6; Jacob Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-8 33.
3-point goals: Steward 2, Brown.
Did not score: Josh Grassley, Nate Kitchel, Josh Williams.
Meadowbrook Christian (7-9) 64
CJ Carrier 3 1-2 7; Evan Young 2 1-2 5; Ashton Canelo 8 7-11 24; Jacob Reed 6 1-4 15; Nevin Carrier 0 4-4 4; Michael Smith 1 0-0 2; Dillon Stokes 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 15-25 64.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Canelo.
Did not score: Noah Smith, Peter Ramirez, Michael Eager, Keegan Gill, Gavin Millett.
Score by quarters
Benton 11 2 12 8 — 33
Meadowbrook 16 19 18 11 — 64
n Jersey Shore 66, Milton 46
JERSEY SHORE — Nate Ewing scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs to the HAC crossover win.
Damian Williams added nine points for Jersey Shore (10-4).
Ceasar Allen had 17 points to lead the Black Panthers (2-14).
Jersey Shore 66, Milton 46
Milton (2-14) 46
Kenley Caputo 3 0-0 6; Carter Lilley 0 1-2 1; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Dom Savidge 1 0-0 2; Ceasar Allen 7 2-2 17; Colton Loreman 2 1-2 6; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 3; Eric Baker 2 0-0 4; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-6 46.
3-point goals: Minium, Allen, Loreman, Brandt.
Did not score: Dylan Birdsong, Jamir Wilt, Kyle Wagner.
Jersey Shore (10-4) 66
Damian Williams 4 1-3 9; Terrence Stetts 1 0-0 2; Tanner Lorson 2 0-0 4; Nate Ewing 7 6-6 21; Alec Carpenter 4 0-0 8; Tanner Allison 3 0-0 6; Jason Stringfellow 1 0-0 3; Cayden Hess 1 0-0 3; Tristian Gallick 2 0-0 5; Owen Bloom 2 1-1 5. Totals 27 8-10 66.
3-point goals: Ewing, Stringfellow, Hess, Gallick.
Did not score: Logan Bialey, Kyle Munrick.
Score by quarters
Milton 5 13 18 10 — 46
Jersey Shore 13 20 15 18 — 66