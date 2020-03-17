STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s sports world came to an abrupt halt last week as widespread concerns about coronavirus transmission gripped the nation.
That stoppage took on new meaning Monday, as the Nittany Lions were slated to begin spring football practice this week ahead of the Blue-White game on April 18.
Instead, Penn State football players will have to train remotely as the NCAA and Penn State ceased all athletic activity for the foreseeable feature.
Penn State closed all 24 of its campuses last Wednesday and implemented a remote-learning curriculum. The university had its spring break last week, and on Sunday, students returned to their respective schools to retrieve items for their dorms before leaving for the extended period.
Eleven members of Penn State’s class of 2020 joined Penn State’s program in January with the hopes of getting a head start on strength training and learning the playbook. Those ambitions will be put on hold with the abrupt halt to Penn State’s spring practices.
Penn State’s pro day, which was scheduled for today, was also postponed.
Top two
Four-star class of 2021 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall from Olney, Maryland, has narrowed his future home to Penn State and Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior trimmed down his collegiate choices in an interview with 247Sports college football writer Tom Loy.
Tengwall holds more than 25 offers from Power Five programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU and Ohio State. Tengwall took two unofficial visits to Penn State last fall, and he made an official visit in January.