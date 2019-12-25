There have been many words spent in this paper talking about Southern Columbia senior Julian Fleming.
With good reason — he’s a four-year first-team selection on the Daily Item All-Star football team, and a three-year selection on both sides of the ball.
He’s also the only two-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year.
And for a second straight season, Fleming is The Daily Item’s Football Player of the Year.
In 2019, Fleming caught 72 passes for 1,544 yards and 23 touchdowns. The 23 touchdowns were the fourth-highest in a single-season in Pennsylvania history. He’ll leave Southern Columbia as the school’s all-time leading receiver — marks he’s held since his sophomore season — and as the state’s all-time receiving yardage leader (5,481) and receiving touchdowns leader (78). He’s second all-time in receptions with 266, five short of the state record.
“When you have a player as talented as Fleming, it just makes (Southern Columbia’s) Wing-T so much more difficult to prepare for,” Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said before the Tigers beat his team in the state final. “You can’t stack the box to stop the run, you have to be aware where Fleming lines up as well.”
Though the numbers are outstanding, it’s the fear of the Fleming getting open and making big plays that kept opposing coaches awake for four years. The only team that can say they contained the outstanding receiver might be Wilmington in the state title game of his junior season, when he had just six catches for 39 yards in that Tigers’ victory. However, the Greyhounds dedicated three defenders to Fleming in that game.
“You have to be aware of him. Even though that running game is so good, and you need every bit of eight guys in the box,” Richland’s Brandon Bailey said before the teams met in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. “He’s so explosive and such a step ahead of (most) high school athletes, it’s a challenge.”
For all of the numbers that Fleming has rolled up in his career and his scholarship to Ohio State in hand, Fleming could have cruised through most of a senior season that saw the Tigers not get challenged through the entire season on their way to a third straight state title.
However, any one that watched the Southern Columbia offense saw Fleming leading the charge downfield and blocking for the Garcia brothers on most of their long touchdown runs. If Fleming doesn’t put that kind of effort into this blocking, some of those Southern Columbia offensive numbers — like eight touchdowns in nine plays in the district quarterfinal win over Towanda — don’t happen.
“(Ohio State) receivers coach (Brian Hartline) was here last year and told me how huge watching Julian block was key in his recruitment,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “How many targets per game is an elite receiver going to get in every game? Every one of those offensive plays you’re not a target, you should be down field blocking somebody.
“It’s a bigger part of the game than it’s given credit for.”
A perfect example came in the state semifinal win over Richland. Sophomore running back Gavin Garcia ripped off a 68-yard run before being pushed out of bounds at the Richland 12.
“(Julian) came off the field and apologized. He told me ‘I tried to get in front of him coach, but Gavin had too far of a head start,’” Roth said. “I’m thinking to myself most guys in his situation and his stature wouldn’t even be trying (to get in Gavin to block).
“Here Julian is apologizing for busting his (butt) to make block.”