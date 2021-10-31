The Daily Item
The District 4 football playoffs this weekend with Class 4A and Class 3A games taking place on Friday, while the Class A and 2A games will be on Saturday.
Lewisburg’s victory over Mifflinburg on Friday night put them into the No. 4-seed in Class 4A. The Green Dragons (5-4) will travel to top-seed Jersey Shore (10-0).
The other game will pit two familiar foes as Selinsgrove (7-3) will host Shamokin (5-5). It’s the fifth time in a year these two teams will play each other, and for the second straight year in the district semifinals.
In Class 3A, Danville (6-4) receives a bye into the semifinals. They will play the winner of No. 5 Cowanesque Valley (6-3) at No. 4 Loyalsock (6-4). The Indians have their most wins since 1975.
The other quarterfinals sees No. 2-seed Milton (6-4) host No. 7-seed North Penn-Mansfield (5-5). That game will be at Central Columbia High School.
No. 3 Montoursville (5-5) will host No. 6 Athens (6-4) in the other quarterfinal.
Two of the Class 2A games are in the afternoon at 1 p.m, and the other two are 7 p.m.
No. 2-seed Mount Carmel (8-2) will host No. 7-seed Bloomsburg (4-6) in one afternoon semifinals, while other will see No. 4-seed South Williamsport (6-3) will host No. 5-seed Wellsboro (5-3).
In the night games, No. 3-seed Troy (7-3) will host No. 6-seed Sayre (5-5). Sayre beat Troy 22-21 on Oct. 9.
The final night game sees top-seed Southern Columbia (9-1) host No. 8-seed Line Mountain (2-7). The Eagles were seemingly out of the playoff race, but two teams ahead of it — Northwest and Central Columbia — opted to not participate.