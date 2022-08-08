The Daily Item
As they dripped with sweat on Monday morning, local high school football players had something that’s rarely happened on the first day of heat acclimatization for Pennsylvania football.
Actual heat on the opening day of practice for a season that some teams will stretch into December.
It’s been a bit of a joke in the nine seasons since the PIAA implemented the heat acclimatization practices that the opening Monday has been anything but hot, but it certainly changed in 2022.
With high humidity and the temperatures reaching the mid-to-high 90s in most areas around the Valley, local football teams got their first chance to practice together for the 2022 season.
When the rule was first approved, it mandated every team to complete a three-day heat acclimatization process the week prior to the official start of practice. In 2015, the PIAA extended the time frame to five days. Heat acclimatization was created to be a chance for players to get used to the heat before practice started. However, with teams participating in so many 7-on-7 camps and other conditioning drills — along with a shortened preseason now in Pennsylvania high school football — this week is almost the de facto first day of practice, except with no contact.
It should certainly be an entertaining football season in the Valley. Southern Columbia had its 65-game winning streak snapped last season, but the Tigers still grabbed a fifth straight title, tying their own PIAA record.{p align=”justify”}Does Southern Columbia have enough to break its own state record with sixth straight title? Daily Item football player of the year Gavin Garcia is playing for Kent State. The Tigers return Maryland-bound Braeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes at fullback. The defense is still led by its all-time leading tackler in Garrett Garcia — the third of four Garcia brothers.{p align=”justify”}Southern Columbia’s greatest challenge might come from its own district. Mount Carmel has one of the most experienced and talented offensive lines returning led by Coastal Carolina-bound Matt Scicchitano, and Matt Kelley, another Division I recruit that has yet to make a decision.{p align=”justify”}Mount Carmel set the school’s record for team rushing yards in a season in 2021 without an 1,000-yard rusher.{p align=”justify”}Two-time District 4 Class 3A champion Danville feels like it’s got a chance to top its last seasons — a first-ever state semifinal appearance in 2020, and last year’s quarterfinal appearance. Danville returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, including Carson Persing, who should graduate at No. 2 in every meaningful District 4 receiving statistics behind former Southern Columbia standout Julian Fleming.{p align=”justify”}Milton, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg made big jumps last season. The Black Panthers made their first playoff appearance in almost a decade in 2021, and returns enough talent led by quarterback Xzavier Minium and running back Chris Doyle to make another run.{p align=”justify”}This year the Black Panthers move up to Class 4A where they’ll have to contend with Jersey Shore, which is poised for fourth straight district title, and a Selinsgrove squad that returns a trio of skill players — quarterback Mark Pastore, tailback Tucker Teats and receiver Gavin Bastian — that should the Seals in the thick of the district title race once again.{p align=”justify”}Mifflinburg returns the area’s leading passer from last year in Troy Dressler, two first-time all-Daily Item defenders in Emmanuel Ulrich and Lucas Whitaker, and Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed, two of the running, receiving threats in the area.{p align=”justify”}One of the biggest changes this season is the location of the aforementioned state championship games. For the first time in 24 years, the game won’t be at HersheyPark Stadium. They will take place at Cumberland Valley High School for the 2022 through 2025 seasons.{p align=”justify”}