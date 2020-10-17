SHICKSHINNY — One of the biggest improvements in the Line Mountain football team is its ability to take care of the football and generate turnovers of its own.
So on the night when the Eagles had a 90-minute road trip, got outrushed, and allowed a 200-yard game on the ground, it was their ability to take care of the football that got them the win.
Line Mountain was plus-four in turnovers, and Jacob Feese rushed for four touchdowns as the Eagles picked up a 47-20 victory over Northwest.
“Jacob has been doing a great job running our option offense, and he’s making the right reads and being disciplined, and when it’s time for him to pull the ball and run he does,” said Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson. “He does a nice job protecting the football and getting some extra yards with how strong he is and he’s got good feet.”
“Our game plan was good,” said Northwest coach Lon Hazlet. “We ran the ball well initially but we didn’t tackle their quarterback. He’s good, he’s big and he ran it well, my hat’s off to them. We’ve got a really young group and we show it at times.”
Feese’s four touchdowns all came in the first half as he ran the read option to near perfection. Two of his scores came directly off read option plays, while the other two came on quarterback sneaks, which followed big gains earlier in the drives. His first one was a 48-yard run on Line Mountain’s first possession to put the Eagles up 6-0 after the Line Mountain defense stopped Northwest on downs at the Eagles 28-yard line.
Northwest answered right back with a six-play, 69-yard drive featuring five rushes by May, including an 18-yard and 33-yard pickup before he finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown.
From that point, Line Mountain would score on four of its next five drives, and nearly five out of six, with a 47-yard field goal attempt by Brayden Boyer falling just short to end the half.
Feese ran it in from one-yard out following a 24-yard pickup by Beau Keim with 10:55 left in the second, then the Rangers coughed it up on their own 39 to give it right back to the Eagles. Feese then connected with Garret Laudenslager for a 37-yard reception on Line Mountain’s first play, followed by Feese’s two-yard plunge to make it 19-7.
“We knew they were big up front and so we had some matchups on the outside that we liked and we saw some times we thought we could take advantage of it, so we did a nice job of audibling it and taking what was there,” said Carson. “Garret moved to tailback this year but with his height and how small some of their defensive backs were, we felt we’d be able to take advantage of that matchup.”
The Rangers then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving Line Mountain another golden opportunity, but Northwest’s defense was able to hold the Eagles to the long field goal attempt to end the half.
Although they trailed 33-7 at the half, Northwest looked like it might seize some momentum early in the second half before a turnover and big play essentially put the game away for the Eagles.
Line Mountain received the second half kickoff and on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, committed its only turnover of the night when Laudenslager fumbled and the Rangers recovered in Line Mountain territory at the Eagle 47.
May then ripped off a 32-yard run to set up the Rangers at the Line Mountain 15 less than a minute into the second half. But two plays later, quarterback Carter Hontz tripped while making a handoff to May and the ball ended up on the ground, where it was scooped up by defensive lineman Dominick Bridi, who ran it back 87 yards the other way for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 40-7 lead.
The Rangers would score on their next two drives, but both took over four minutes to complete, and in between those drives, Laudensalger scored his second touchdown of the night on a 21-yard run to largely negate Northwest’s scores.
LINE MOUNTAIN 47, NORTHWEST 20
Line Mountain (3-1)`6`27`14`0 — 47
Northwest (3-3)`7`0`7`6 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 48 run (kick failed)
N-George May 4 run (Matt Foley kick)
Second quarter
LM-Feese 1 run (Brayden Boyer kick)
LM-Feese 2 run (kick blocked)
LM-Feese 23 run (Boyer kick)
LM-Garret Laudenslager 8 run (Boyer kick)
Third quarter
LM-Dominick Bridi 87 fumble return (Boyer kick)
N-Carter Hontz 30 run (Foley kick)
LM-Laudenslager 21 run (Boyer kick)
Fourth quarter
N-May 12 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
`LM`N
First downs`21`18
Rushes-yards`37-235`50-245
Passing`6-10-0`3-9-0
Passing yards`99`23
Fumbles-lost`1-1`9-5
Penalties-yards`4-50`5-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 14-142, 4 TDs; Garret Laudenslager 13-67, 2 TDs; Beau Keim 5-30; Max Bingaman 2-(-8); Nolan Baumert 1-4; Angel Gonzalez 1-1; TEAM 1-(-1). Northwest: George May 31-211, 2 TDs; Carter Hontz 13-52, TD; Jake Bobersky 2-6; Landon Hufford 2-1; TEAM 2-(-25).
PASSING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 6-10-0, for 99 yards. Northwest: Carter Hontz 3-8-0, for 23 yards; Andrew Bonczewski 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Garret Laudenslager 3-67; Aidan Herb 1-14; Cameron Smeltz 1-12; Jace Hackenburg 1-6. Northwest: Landon Hufford 2-9; George May 1-14.