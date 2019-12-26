Paris Ford made a name for himself in his first year as a starter for Pitt, earning All-American and all-ACC honors. Now he’s ending that season in a building that bears his name, as the Panthers will take on Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit today.
At Tuesday’s practice, the sophomore strong safety wore No. 3 to honor his partner at safety, Damar Hamlin. Today’s game will be the final one for Hamlin, cornerback Dane Jackson and 12 other seniors.
Ford reflected on what Hamlin and Jackson have meant to him.
“Those guys are my big brothers,” Ford said. “Since I first stepped foot on campus, those guys showed me the ropes about everything — the school, how to be a professional, a lot of stuff. I’m gonna definitely miss those guys, but they’re just passing me the torch now. I just gotta try to keep the flame going.”
Ford will do whatever he has to make sure they go out with a win.
“Anything. Anything that gotta be done on the field Thursday is gonna get done for those guys,” Ford said.
Perhaps the venue will bring the Panthers some good luck. Ford Field is the site of Pitt’s last bowl victory — the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl. The Panthers defeated a different Mid-American Conference opponent, Bowling Green. Current NFL players James Conner and Aaron Donald led the way in a 30-27 victory over the Falcons.
Junior quarterback Kenny Pickett mentioned how much the team wants to nab a victory for their coach. Pat Narduzzi has yet to win a bowl game in his five-year tenure at Pitt.
“You want to win every game, so I think you treat every game the same. That’s big for us every week,” Pickett said. “But you know, Coach ‘Duzzi hasn’t won a bowl game, so that’s definitely something we’re striving to get for him.”
Though some fans may have been disappointed by being shut out of the tier-one bowls and having three 6-6 ACC teams selected to better bowl games, Narduzzi showed no such disappointment when speaking to the media last week. The coach said he was glad to be playing in a different bowl game rather than going back to the Pinstripe Bowl or Military Bowl.
“I don’t really want to go back to New York, I didn’t really want to go back to D.C., you know, because our kids have already been there and I’ve never been to the same bowl game twice,” Narduzzi said. “I think that’s what the ACC tries to do. I think that’s what they want.”
Narduzzi also made mention of Pitt’s three consecutive trips to the former BBVA Compass Bowl – now known as the Birmingham Bowl – from 2010 to 2012.
“I don’t know if the Birmingham Bowl’s good or not, but you know, they went three times in a row. I don’t think that should happen,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t know what the process was back then, but to go to the same place three years in a row, I think that’s bad. I think that’s even worse than what we’ve got now.”
It will be only the third time the two teams will meet, with the Panthers winning both of the previous contests.