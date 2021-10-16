BRONX, N.Y. — Fordham defeated Bucknell 66-21 on Saturday in Patriot League football
The Rams (4-3, 2-0 PL) scored on their first four drives of the game, and converted on five of their first six overall, en route to their ninth straight victory over the Bison (1-5, 0-2 PL).
Reigning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Tim DeMorat threw for 318 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in just three quarters of work to lead Fordham's offensive onslaught.
For Bucknell, running backs Rushawn Baker, Jared Cooper and Danny Meuser all scored touchdowns on the ground, with Baker's being the first of his collegiate career. In addition, Ethan Robinson made 15 solo tackles in his first collegiate start while Aneesh Vyas recovered a pair of fumbles. Vyas also forced the first, which led to Baker's touchdown run.
Fordham led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and 45-14 entering halftime. DeMorat matched his school's record by throwing six touchdown passes in the first half alone, with three being hauled in by Fotis Kokosioulis.
With the Rams out to an early 14-0 lead, the Bison responded with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that cut their deficit to 14-7 at the first quarter's 4:53 mark. That drive, which saw Nick Semptimphelter complete a 36-yard pass to Coleman Bennett, was capped by Cooper's 2-yard touchdown run, his first of the season and fourth of his career.
Fordham answered Bucknell's touchdown with two more of its own, extending its advantage to 28-7 by the second quarter's 14:14 mark. A 24-yard field goal made it a 31-7 game with 9:46 on the clock.
Baker's touchdown, a 22-yard rumble, was set up by Vyas, who forced and recovered a fumble at the Rams' 35-yard line. The Bison took advantage of the short field, needing just three plays to find the end zone.
The Rams tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter's final four minutes, with the first coming after a Bucknell fumble and the second on three quick passes.
Fordham added three rushing touchdowns, all of at least 39 yards, in the second half. Meuser completed the game's scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run that capped the Bison's final drive of the game, a 13-yard, 75-yard march orchestrated by Ethan Grady in his first collegiate appearance.
The Rams' 66 points was the fifth-most ever allowed by Bucknell. The Bison last gave up at least 60 points in 1966, an 82-28 loss at Temple.
The Bison return to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium for a 1 p.m. game against Georgetown next Saturday.
Fordham 66, Bucknell 21
Bucknell;7;7;0;7 — 21
Fordham;21;24;7;14 — 66
First quarter
F-Dequece Carter 2 pass from Tim DeMorat (Nick Leinenweber kick)
F-Garrett Cody 46 pass from Tim DeMorat (Nick Leinenweber kick)
B-Jared Cooper 2 run (Ryan Schatzel kick)
F-Fotis Kokosioulis 5 pass from Tim DeMorat (Nick Leinenweber kick)
Second quarter
F-Fotis Kokosioulis 17 pass from Tim DeMorat (Nick Leinenweber kick)
F-FG Nick Leinenweber 24
B-Rushawn Baker 22 run (Ryan Schatzel kick)
F-Fotis Kokosioulis 1 pass from Tim DeMorat (Nick Leinenweber kick)
F-Dequece Carter 9 pass from Tim DeMorat (Nick Leinenweber kick)
Third quarter
F-Trey Wilson III 39 run (Nick Leinenweber kick)
Fourth quarter
F-Antonio Cortez Feria 60 run (Nick Leinenweber kick)
F-Taj Barnes 45 run (Nick Leinenweber kick)
B-Danny Meuser 5 run (Ryan Schatzel kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;F
First downs;17;33
Rushes-yards;8-124;13-343
Passing yards;145;354
Passing;18-35-2;30-40-0
Fumbles-lost;3-1;5-4
Penalties-yards;6-45;4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bucknell: Rusawn Baker 7-78, TD; Jared Cooper 14-49, TD; Danny Meuser 10-38, TD; Team 1-(-19); Nick Semptimphelter 6-(-22). Fordham: Trey Sneed 15-137; Antonio Cortez Feria 7-87, TD; Trey Wilson III 8-72, TD; Taj Barnes 6-61; Team 1-(-1); Grant Wilson 1-(-5); Tim DeMorat 2-(-8).
PASSING — Bucknell: Semptimphelter 13-24-1, 100 yards; Ethan Grady 5-10-1, 45 yards; Tyler Beverett 0-1-0. Fordham: DeMorat 26-36-0, 318 yards, 6 TDs; Wilson 4-4-0, 36 yards.
RECEIVING — Bucknell: Coleman Bennett 2-48; Christian Tait 3-30; Jared Cooper 4-16; Damian Harris 2-12; Mason Muir 2-12; Dominic Lyles 1-8; Marques Owens 1-7; Rushawn Baker 1-6; Christian Spugnardi 2-6. Fordham; Garrett Cody 4-89, TD; Dequece Carter 10-87, 2 TDs, Fotis Kokosioulis 6-76, 3 TDs, Trey Sneed 3-41; Dan Byrnes 2-27; MJ Wright 2-20; Antonio Cortez Feria 1-8; Jack Lynch 1-5; Trey Wilson III 1-1.