MANDATA — Line Mountain outscored Susquenita on the mat in its home opener Wednesday night. And if not for that pesky rule that gives the opposing team six points for every forfeited match, the Eagles would still be unbeaten.
Instead, Line Mountain had to face a good Blackhawks squad while giving away 36 points to forfeits and fell, 45-23, in the Tri-Valley League meet.
The Eagles would have had a tough road, though, even if they had the 10 guys they were counting on to open the season. First-year coach Josh Phillips would have been happy with only 10.
Line Mountain senior 122-pounder Aiden Kritzer sat out because of an injury that occurred in his final match at last weekend’s King of the Mountain Tournament. Sophomore 285-pounder Yari Johnson sustained an injury late in the football season and is expected to miss a second season in a row.
In a meet that started at 120 pounds, the Eagles (1-1 overall and TVL) took their only lead with three consecutive wins from 152 through 172.
Trailing 18-10 after a pin by Susquenita’s Dylan Fulton at 145, Line Mountain made a run started by senior Mason Leshock. He ended a tight match with Isaiah Buckley with a fall on a half-Nelson in 2:52.
Freshman Kohen Shingara followed with a 12-1 major over Wyatt Jumper, and junior Isaac Shaffer put the Eagles up 23-18, using a five-point move in the third period to knock off Joshua Kauffman 7-4 at 172.
That big win was followed by three straight Line Mountain forfeits and four in the last five bouts.
Phillips said it was good to see Shaffer battle back to win.
“He’s not real experienced, but he is a strong kid and I think he is better than he gives himself credit for,” Phillips said.
The Eagles coach said that he didn’t think the team had a great chance to win with that many forfeits, although with Kritzer in the lineup, it might have been possible.
Shaffer said, “I was going for a pin because I knew that we needed points to win. So that’s what I was shooting for.”
He was pleased with his comeback win but said he shouldn’t have fallen behind early.
“But I’m always a slow starter,” he said.
Susquenita coach Jim Yinger, whose Blackhawks are 1-2, 1-1 with a loss to Newport, said he knew his team would win if they just won the matches in which they were favored.
“We have some real good wrestlers that didn’t get the opportunity to showcase what they have,” he added.
In the final contested match, Kale Quigley, ranked No. 7 in the state by PA Power Wrestling, hung on to nip Eagles freshman Bradyn Schadel, 8-7, after taking a 6-1 lead after one period.
Schadel chose neutral to start the third period, and took Quigley down twice and let him up. With Schadel pushing the pace, Quigley was hit with a warning and then back-to-back stalling points in the final 18 seconds. One more and Schadel would have won.
“(Schadel) is another one who just needs to give himself a little more credit because he is very talented,” Phillips said. “It was good to see him finish the match strong, but if he would have wrestled that way the whole match, he would have won. It was a good one.”
SUSQUENITA 45, LINE MOUNTAIN 23
120: Noah Wright (S) won by forfeit; 126: Nolan Baumert (LM) major dec. Athan Robinson, 15-1; 132: Dominic Caldwell (S) won by forfeit; 138: Lane Schadel (LM) injury default Iyasen Fleisher; 145: Dylan Fulton (S) pinned Max Bingaman, 0:42; 152: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Isaiah Buckley, 2:51; 160: Kohen Shingara (LM) major dec. Wyatt Jumper, 12-0; 172: Isaac Shaffer (LM) dec. Joshua Kauffman, 7-4; 189: Bryce Kreiger (S) won by forfeit; 215: Mason Figard (S) won by forfeit; 285: Braden Law (S) won by forfeit; 106: Kale Quigley (S) dec. Bradyn Schadel, 8-7; 113: Mason McLendon (S) won by forfeit.