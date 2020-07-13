When Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff spoke with 14 players from the history of the Bison program on Zoom calls earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, he made sure to ask each of them what advice they would have for the current players.
“A common thread throughout was how quickly the college experience goes by,” Woodruff said. “That’s something we try to already stress.”
Not only does it go by quickly, but it’s also the last time many of the athletes play competitive basketball.
Woodruff said that he thought the lessons from Bison of the past would get disseminated to this year’s team.
“I think that though our conversations with our team some of those words of advice will come out,” Woodruff said. “I’m probably not going to make it mandatory viewing, but I think most of them have watched some, if not all, of the videos.”
While much has changed in women’s basketball, the lessons imparted from the Bucknell alumni could be applied to college athletes of any era. There was also encouragement that the trials of playing college basketball will pay off in the real world.
“When you play a college sport, you learn what hard really is,” said Audrey Dotson, a 2015 graduate. “I think we’re way more equipped because we’ve had these mental challenges and physical challenges that other people haven’t had.”
Several of the former players advised the Bison to appreciate what they were doing as they were doing it.
“Cherish the moments as they come — the big things and the little things,” said 1979 graduate Bobbi Castens. “Even the parts of training that you hated — running the stairs in Davis Gym — will make you better in the long run.”
That plays into how being a college athlete will prepare for life after basketball.
“It may be hard at times balancing the academics and basketball, but persevere and you’ll be all the better for it,” said Marie Kocornik, a 1998 graduate.
Hope Foster, a 2008 graduate, said that in life as in basketball, it was important to take chances. That’s something she said she tries to impart to the students she works with as a guidance counselor.
“One of the things I learned from sports — not just basketball — is it’s OK if you take a shot and miss it,” Foster said. “I’m trying to get my kids to take a shot, but they’re so afraid of failing. I’m talking about shots in life.”
Woodruff said he hopes the current Bison take advantage of hearing wisdom from those who have been there before, and apply it as Bucknell seeks a third straight Patriot League title this season.