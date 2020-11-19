According to multiple media reports, former Bucknell mens basketball standout Nate Sestina has a signed a deal with the New Jersey Nets after going undrafted on Wednesday night.
Sestina, who spent four seasons at Bucknell before playing last season at Kentucky as a graduate transfer last winter, signed an "Exhibit 10 contract" with the Nets. According to 247 sports, "Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum NBA salary. Exhibit 10s don’t come with compensation protection, but can include an optional bonus ranging from $5,000-50,000."
Sestina started in 31 games over the course of his Bucknell career, playing in 100 contests over four years. He averaged 8.8 points in his career at BU, including 15.8 as a senior in 2018-19. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds and was All-Patriot Second team.
At Kentucky last season, he started 7 games, averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. He finished his collegiate career with 1,037 points, 621 rebounds, and 86 blocks between Bucknell and Kentucky.