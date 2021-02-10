Nate Sestina is poised to take another step toward his goal of playing in the NBA today.
Sestina, a Bucknell graduate, is set to play his first professional basketball game at 7 p.m. when the Long Island Nets open their G League season in a bubble in Orlando, Florida.
"It's great for him," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "It's a great opportunity."
It's also been a bit of a windy road for Sestina — from Emporium to Bucknell to Kentucky, for a graduate transfer season, then a brief stint in Russia before latching on with the Nets.
"My ultimate dream is to play in the NBA," Sestina said. "I have it set in stone mentally, and I'm going to push hard to make it happen."
Sestina was working out in Las Vegas in preparation for the NBA Draft, during which time his agent was in contact with a handful of teams that were interested in him.
"As soon as the draft was over, I was on the phone with the Brooklyn Nets," Sestina said.
The Nets invited Sestina to training camp, which was abbreviated this season due to COVID-19.
"I ended up getting waived, which is part of the process," Sestina said. "At first in my head, I was like, 'I wish did this, or I wish did that.'
"I'm still part of the organization. I looking forward to growing with some great coaches, great teammates."
Sestina said that time was important to his growth as a player, not only in terms of workouts and basketball, but mentally. Sestina was able to spend time talking to coach Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudamire and Jeff Green about basketball, plus spent time talking about shoes with Kevin Durant.
"I was able to talk to coach Nash and pick his brain," Sestina said. "He watched a majority of my workouts, but from a distance because of the limits of how many people could be in a place at once.
"It was so cool to watch these guys growing up and then be in the same space with them, talk to them, pick their brains. It was a dream come true."
After clearing waivers, Sestina signed a contract with the Long Island Nets of the G League.
"It's all about skill development and growth," Sestina said. "I'm really looking forward to that, and I'm trusting my journey."
The Long Island Nets are coached by Bret Brielmaier, who was an NBA assistant for nine years, and won the NBA title while a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers staff.
"He's incredible, enthusiastic, intelligent," Sestina said. "He knows the game really well."
One of the Nets assistants, Jimmie Oakman, was an assistant at Boston University while Sestina was at Bucknell.
"I let him know all the time what's the better BU," Sestina said.
Sestina said Brielmaier and the staff have been good for his confidence ahead of the season.
"They've given me the ultimate confidence," Sestina said. "I passed up a couple shots in our scrimmage. He said, 'Dude, you're doing us a disservice if you don't shoot.'"
Sestina said it has reminded him of Davis ahead of his senior year at Bucknell, when Sestina started for the Bison for the first time.
"He worked really hard when he was here," Davis said. "He was a great teammate, a great player. Then he went to Kentucky and made the most out of that. I'm really happy for him. He's a great kid from a great family. Hopefully, he'll be able to realize all his dreams. I have no doubt that he's going to do everything he can to do so."
Focus for the season
When Sestina enters a competition, his first priority is simple.
"There's a championship at the end, I want to win that," Sestina said. "Everywhere I've been, we've won championships. Last year at Kentucky, we won the SEC. I take a lot of pride in winning.
"I hate losing more than anything; you can ask anybody in my family."
There are a few concrete things Sestina wants to showcase in his game on the court as he works to make the jump to the NBA. Sestina said his time in the bubble ahead of the season started has given him a chance to prepare mentally.
"Honestly, it's been so good mentally for me," Sestina said. "I've been watching a lot of NBA games, trying to figure out how my game will translate. I'm getting paid to play basketball, which is incredible, and I'm playing for an organization that really believes in me."
One of the biggest things that he wants to show is his ability to shoot, and to make shots under adverse circumstances.
"I need to be able to shoot the ball, even if I miss two or three, the next one has to go up," Sestina said. "That's something I've always struggled with. But in our scrimmage (Monday), I missed my first two shots and then made my next three. That's a big area of growth for me, and I'm very proud of that."
Shooting with confidence after misses or while being defended is of the utmost importance for Sestina this season.
"That could be the difference between making the team and not," Sestina said. "Say you're playing with Kevin Durant or Kyrie (Irving), and they throw it to you open, holy cow, they expect that to go up. Everyone knows I can shoot; it's going to be on the scouting report. Now I need to show I can do it with a hand in my face, and I can do it if I miss two in a row."
Sestina has always rebounded well and played with intensity, which he said he plans to continue. The other aspect of his game he wants to show off is one of the things he wanted to improve most during his one season at Kentucky — guarding on the perimeter.
"I've worked so hard on moving laterally, and guarding guys smaller than me on the perimeter," Sestina said. "It's almost a night and day difference. I'm a pretty mentally tough kid. I'm from a mentally tough family, and I grew up that way. But man, every time I switched onto a guard, I was like, 'Oh, I can't do that.'"
Sestina has used a mental trick — as well as the physical work he's put in — to help him improve. He pretends that anyone he's guarding on the perimeter is former Bucknell teammate Kimbal Mackenzie. If Mackenzie scored when Sestina switched onto him during a practice with the Bison, Mackenzie would bring it up again and again.
"We'd be playing Xbox later that night or another day, and he'd go, 'Remember when I hit you with that move and scored?'" Sestina said.
Russian trip
As Sestina was working out in Las Vegas during the offseason, he was focused on making the NBA and turned down some offers to play in Europe. However there was one that was too good to ignore.
"I was working out in Vegas and my agent called to tell me that an opportunity presented itself," Sestina said. "It was something that was hard to come by, especially for a rookie, to play in the First Division in Russia."
Sestina, who was going over to replace an injured player, talked to Mackenzie and a few other former Bucknell teammates who play professionally in Europe about the opportunity.
"We decided for the time being, it wouldn't be a bad idea," Sestina said. "I wanted to show people that I was a pro, and that I deserved to be there. It was good to go over there in a high-level league. I talked to Nana (Foulland), Zach (Thomas), Steve (Brown) and Kimbal, and they were all like, 'That's what you need to play at a high level in Europe as a rookie.'"
Sestina joined his team in Nizhny Novgorod, and practiced with the team for five days before COVID issues forced the team into quarantine for three weeks.
At that point, Sestina decided to head back to Las Vegas to continue preparing for an NBA chance in a more familiar atmosphere.
"The coach and the GM said they thought I had very high basketball intelligence and a sought-after skillset," Sestina said. "They said to go chase the dream, but if I wanted to come back to please do so."
Sestina said he was happy to establish a good relationship in Russia, and that he might go back to play.
For now, the focus is making the NBA and the next leg of his journey starts today.